As president of the County Treasurers’ Association of Texas, I want to convey the importance of the core functions of the office of county treasurer as prescribed by state law: chief custodian of county funds, administering the banking contracts and investing the county’s funds.
The office of the treasurer is vital to separation of duties between elected and appointed officials and is operating in 245 counties. Just as the state of Texas keeps its legislative functions separate from the office of our elected state comptroller, our office serves as the firewall between those with budgetary control and the county’s checkbook.
We perform the county’s treasury management. This includes banking contracts and the investing of funds outside the depository. We also are responsible for depositing all county funds, an example of separation of duties. We receive deposits from offices who collect them — the clerk’s and sheriff’s offices, for example — and ensure those are receipted into the appropriate funds as prescribed by statute.
We disburse funds, an important feature of the checks and balances in county government. Per state statute, if the treasurer doubts the legality or propriety of an order presented for payment, the treasurer may not make the payment. Any action removing the disbursement function from a treasurer would erode the public trust.
The Galveston County Treasurer’s Office made over 50,000 disbursements in 2021. You can see the importance of being able to stop any payment when legality is in doubt.
As for outsourcing payroll, this would be a direct violation of the treasurers’ statutory authority. Moving payroll to a third-party administrator would remove the disbursement function, as the time-keeping and inputting of hours would still be done at the county level.
Even worse, removing this function outside of the county’s purview opens your employees’ data up to security threats. ADP, the world’s largest human resources firm, was hacked as recently as last year. Who would want to expose county employees’ Social Security numbers and banking information to a third party and pay to do so?
In fiscal year 2021, the office of the Galveston County Treasurer reported over $1.5 million in interest revenues, which more than covered the budgeted totals of $678,000.
When compared to the budgets of other county officials, it’s clear that Galveston County isn’t wasting any money on an office that comprises less than 0.3 percent of its $250 million budget. In return, the office serves as the custodian of county funds, as payroll coordinator, contract administrator for the bank depository, investment officer and as supervisor of unclaimed property.
Our Texas Constitution provides a checks and balances system in which none of the county’s elected officials is controlled by any other elected official; they only answer to the voters. It brings into question why your local commissioners court would want to remove the oversight of your taxpayer dollars.
The transparency of county government depends on the fiscal accountability provided by an elected treasurer. And for the good of county government across Texas, I hope it remains that way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.