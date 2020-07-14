We’re close to electing a president and a Congress that’s mostly socialist if Joe Biden is elected and if the Senate is majority Democratic. The House is already mostly socialist. They would most likely vote in a new Constitution and a completely socialist government. Here’s why:
1. Biden would appoint very liberal judges who hate America to the Supreme Court and other federal courts.
2. Biden favors universal abortion in all cases, i.e., kill as many babies as anyone wants.
3. Taxes would go up for everybody. Biden has promised that.
4. The rest of our history would disappear; all historic statutes would be destroyed and history in schools would be anti-American. The left wants to erase American history.
5. Health care would be “Medicare for All” or worse, with Obamacare only the start of socialist medicine. All doctors would be federal employees.
6. Immigration would be open to all foreigners. The U.S. would have completely open borders. The U.S. would be a majority foreign country very soon.
7. Gun control would be absolute. The Second Amendment would be repealed along with a new Constitution.
8. There would be a “universal basic income” for all. Our economy would collapse with taxes out of sight.
9. Climate change would be the No. 1 priority and if a basic income doesn’t shut down the economy, then climate change legislation will.
10. Most police and sheriff departments would be defunded and mobs would run wild.
11. Religious liberty would be canceled. Most Democrats are atheists and churches would have to pay taxes or close.
In short, I believe the U.S. would be destroyed from within as many commentators are saying now and our economy will all be run by the federal government with no freedom. If socialism is the rule of the land then America would be like communist China soon. All of this will not happen if the Democrats are all elected, but there will be a massive effort to enact these things into law and most will succeed.
Tell me one thing of those listed above that Biden and the Democrats aren’t in favor of? Groups like Black Lives Matter and the antifa organization would have unusual influence in Washington. The election of 2020 is critical for the future freedom of America, and the election of Trump with all his flaws is the only way to stop the slide into socialism.
(4) comments
Mr. Holbrook is definitely drinking the Kool-aid.
just wow[scared] watch out for the black helicopters holbrook
Great Op-ed Judge, my sentiments exactly! In short, Joe Biden will be just what China, and the rest of those who hate America for our exceptionalism are waiting for. Iran, Cuba, and countries like Russia and North Korea will throw a party if Joe "Put'em In Prison" Biden is elected!
Buckle Up, all you Buttercups. January 20th there's going to be a "New Sheriff in Town".
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.