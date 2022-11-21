We regularly hear praise shared for those we’ve come to call first responders. I think the expression began during the pandemic, but maybe earlier.
We brag on and pray for such folks as firemen, policemen and emergency medical technicians. Sometimes we include military folks.
Have you thought of including game wardens? Probably not.
But I enjoy reading about those state employees and the things they do, because they get involved in lots more than tracking down guys with no fishing licenses or hauling in folks who have shot something they should have left alone.
Periodically, I get press releases from Texas Parks & Wildlife telling me about the activities of the wardens, and they really handle all kinds of things. Some of these reports are quite old, but still interesting.
A Stephens County game warden received a 911 call from local dispatch involving four people who were stranded in the middle of the Hubbard Creek Reservoir and their boat had washed ashore.
The caller in the boat had never been on the lake before and did not know where she was to give directions to the warden.
One of the occupants had gotten into the water without a life jacket and the boat floated too far away for her to reach. Then, her husband, unable to crank the boat, jumped in the water and swam to her with a small ring buoy.
The boat continued to float farther away when another occupant on board saw the couple struggling in the water and swam out to them to assist with no lifejacket.
A fourth occupant from the boat decided to swim out to the three swimmers trying to stay afloat with life jackets for them. However, the boat was now about 350 yards away and he was unable to reach them.
When the warden arrived, he was able to get the location of the boat and swimmers thanks to landmarks on the lake.
The swimmers were exhausted and panicked, but all accounted for. Once they were on the boat, they found the fourth swimmer who had multiple lifejackets attached to him but had exhausted himself trying to get to his friends. Everyone in the water was worn out and frightened, but safe. They refused medical attention.
In Liberty County, a hunting lease member captured a photo of a hunter who did not have permission to go to that lease. The picture was taken with a game camera.
Because the picture clearly showed all the tattoos on the man, wardens started talking to local residents and eventually identified the man by his tats.
He was arrested and admitted to the crime. His case is pending.
At Fayette Lake, a brand-new warden graduate found a small aluminum boat abandoned at the dam.
He took it to a boat ramp and notified the local game warden, who told him the boat had been stolen from a camper during the night.
The campers proved the boat was their missing one. They were overjoyed and grateful.
