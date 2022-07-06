A central tenet of any democratic government is the ability to transition peacefully from one party to another.
The Jan. 6 hearings have clearly illustrated what happens when tribalism interferes with the transition from one administration to the duly elected successor.
It is clear that President Biden won the 2020 election. President Trump’s unwillingness to accept defeat and acknowledge it publicly created an environment that caused the attack on the Capitol.
Those individuals who attacked the counting of the electoral votes did so based on the belief that Trump not only wanted them to attack the Capitol but to accept electors that were fraudulent with the purpose of denying the will of the American electorate.
More than 60 courts have looked at the “evidence” brought forward to support these claims.
They found nothing that justified changing the results in any of the contested states. These are facts that can’t be challenged.
Trump’s willingness to repeat the big lie that the election was rigged fed the uncertainty. He did that to feed his ego.
Trump cannot accept the fact that he lost the 2020 election.
Trump has set the precedent that if you don’t like the results of an election, you just claim it was rigged. That is not acceptable.
Unless there is real proof of fraud, our leaders must accept the results of the election. The fact that millions of people want to believe the lie does not make it true.
We must demand that our political leaders, no matter their party, accept a lawful campaign result.
We must guard this treasured standard, if we are to maintain our treasured democracy.
