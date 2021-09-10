As the president of the Butler Longhorn Museum and with 40 years in retail management, I’m familiar with change. It’s always hard, but there are times when it’s for the best. The Butler Longhorn Museum is at a crossroads in its path to the future.
It was a disappointment to discover the city of League City decided to end funding to the Butler Longhorn Museum and the Italian Heritage Museum. It’s important to know the city provided money for more than three years because of its decision to ban moneymakers such as outdoor events and weddings at the museum.
In addition, the education center, which the city decided not to repair, has always been an income stream for party and retirement rentals, wedding receptions, children’s educational activities and memorial services. This is a battle that has been fought for some time, as most of us know.
The city‘s willingness to allow the museums to remain at Walter Hall house for another year without public funding, without outdoor events, weddings, etc., and without the education center would relegate the museum to part-time operation. The suggestion was to open two days a week and have volunteers run the museum.
This doesn’t comply with the American Alliance of Museums or the American Association for State and Local History’s code of ethics for museums. I’ve taken steps over the years to maintain the museum’s integrity so as to warrant public confidence. As a nonprofit institution, the museum must comply with applicable local, state and federal laws.
After years of continued restrictions on events limiting growth, it’s time for the Butler Longhorn Museum and Italian Heritage Museum to move to a new location that’s interested in developing and supporting the unique history of the Butler heritage with its iconic longhorn history.
Therefore, the city has been notified that we will not be seeking a renewal of the agreement on the city buildings at 1220 Coryell St. in League City and will vacate from the building, per agreement, before Sept. 30. I’ve requested a two-week window until Oct. 15 to move, but I’m not sure it will be approved.
I want everyone to know the museum is moving and not going away. Rest assured the museum will continue to reach out to everyone as new developments arise regarding the exciting new adventure.
I would like to thank all of our members and local supporters that continue to support this rich treasure of history. As president, I will ensure that the museum will continue to update our website, butlerlonghornmuseum.com, and Facebook page about the museum’s new location. If you have any questions or concerns, please reach out to us.
Stay tuned to keep informed on upcoming events during this transition, as we will still be planning local events and ongoing activities.
Our new mailing address is now 563 W. Bay Area Blvd., No. 155, Webster, TX 77598; and our new phone number is 832-679-6571. We can also be reached via email at info@butlerlonghornmuseum.com.
Thank you for your continued support.
