To the fine people of Galveston County and beyond, my name is Dr. Dan Hochman and I am running for State Board of Education in District 7, which serves about 2.2 million folks in 13 counties, including Galveston.
It has come to my attention that my opponent or her supporters have undertaken a dirty smear campaign with robocalls, which include slanderous lies about me and my teaching practices and philosophies. Clearly, they have nothing more to offer than cheating and lies.
Therefore, for the record, this is who I am:
I am a 25-plus year veteran in the classroom who cares passionately for every single student who comes through my class and for all of my colleagues that are struggling as educators in the toxic environment Texas educators now face.
I am in my 12th year at Ball High School and Galveston College, where I teach dual-credit sciences. I have also taught at San Jacinto College, Texas A&M University, the University of Texas Medical Branch and University of Maryland. I obtained two master’s degrees and a doctorate while single-parenting my amazing teenage daughter.
I am now one of only 10 teachers in the state of Texas offered a three-year fellowship to Rice University to study and create guides for increasing cultural inclusion in Science, Engineering and Math (STEM).
I also received a scholarship from ExxonMobil to join a team of teachers around the state to help implement the new Next Generation Science Standards curriculum. I enjoy riding my Harley and taking my dog for walks on the beach.
I do not sexualize children. I have never taught Critical Race Theory. I am not a groomer or an indoctrinator. I am a scientist and an educator.
My opponent, who has chosen to smear my good name, has never set foot in a classroom, and her children do not attend public schools in Texas. She obtained a seat on the Alvin ISD School Board when she ran unopposed. She then lost her seat as a direct result of her presence at the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection in Washington, D.C., and posting pictures and videos while holding office.
She believes in stealing money from public education to fund for-profit charters who are among her largest contributors.
She is also lying to the public when she claims she can pull $2 billion from the Texas Permanent School Fund to give as a tax break. That is not legal or even possible.
Whomever you choose, please exercise your constitutional right to vote either early, beginning Oct. 24 or on Election Day, Nov. 8.
(1) comment
You’ve got my vote
