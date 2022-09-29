To the fine people of Galveston County and beyond, my name is Dr. Dan Hochman and I am running for State Board of Education in District 7, which serves about 2.2 million folks in 13 counties, including Galveston.

It has come to my attention that my opponent or her supporters have undertaken a dirty smear campaign with robocalls, which include slanderous lies about me and my teaching practices and philosophies. Clearly, they have nothing more to offer than cheating and lies.

Daniel Hochman, Galveston

(1) comment

C. Patterson

You’ve got my vote

