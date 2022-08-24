If you had asked me five years ago if I was worried about red snapper populations in Texas, I would have said “no.”
But I’m not that optimistic today. Fishery managers have gotten complacent, forgotten where we came from and have put self-interests above conservation and sustainability.
Our fish stocks are in decline, our commercial fishing voices are being squashed and our fishery managers are playing politics with our livelihoods.
We expect fair representation at the decision-making table. What do we have instead? Only one truly commercial fishing representative on the 17-member Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council.
Twice in the last two years, the U.S. Secretary of Commerce has decreased our representation. How is that fair? We’ve asked the Biden administration this question and we’re being ignored.
We expect fishery managers to hold fishermen to their sustainable, science-based limits. What do we have instead? Private recreational anglers have voluntary surveys and regularly exceed their quotas, while commercial fishermen have mandatory reporting, mandatory permitting, vessel-monitoring systems and don’t exceed our quotas.
Now this biased Council is pushing to increase the red snapper quota at a time when commercial fishermen, charter fishermen and scientists all over the Gulf are sounding the alarm that the red snapper stock has started to decline.
I know what a declining fish stock looks like — I fished hard during the derby days before we developed the individual fishing quota program. We’re there.
I’d love to say that we should increase the red snapper quota — my business and businesses throughout the Gulf could use it, and the seafood-consuming public can too.
But that’s not the right thing to do at this time.
I can’t stand by and support putting more pressure on this resource when we need to protect this stock, not cut its knees out and watch it fall.
So, what do we do?
First, managers should not raise red snapper quotas until the red snapper stock recovers. Raising quotas when stocks are declining — and reducing quotas when stocks are increasing — just doesn’t make sense.
Second, the Secretary of Commerce must restore balance to the Council. As a Texas commercial fisherman, I have never had commercial representation on the council. All we’re asking for is a level playing field.
Third, the private angler sector needs to get its house in order. These recreational fishermen deserve a real management plan that lets them fish within sustainable limits.
That won’t happen until managers can accurately count private recreational anglers, the fish they land, and the fish they discard at sea.
Commercial fishermen are sounding the alarm — there is a problem with red snapper, our representation is being whittled away, and private recreational management is in disarray. Don’t bury your head in the sand and ignore this. I hope that the Biden administration and council have the will to do it.
Buddy Guindon is owner of Katie’s Seafood Market and Katie’s Seafood House and owner-operator of the fishing vessel Hull Raiser.
