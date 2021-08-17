Publisher Leonard Woolsey’s recent column (“Real-life lessons becoming less real,” The Daily News, July 24-25) was of course intended to be lighthearted and whimsical, not a serious analysis of risk.
Odds (and odds are what it’s all about, really) are, Woolsey wouldn’t want his children to play with lawn darts, even though he survived being foolish with them.
And, I’ll bet he had no intention of suggesting to anyone that we should never worry about taking risks.
Some may well take his column as support for “freedom” when it comes to getting vaccinated or wearing seat belts — but that probably wasn’t the takeaway he wanted anyone to have.
Wearing a seat belt when you drive can actually cause you harm — none of us wants to get trapped in a burning automobile, unable to get out because of a jammed seat belt. But, and this is the important bit, having on a seat belt if you’re in a wreck greatly improves your chances of avoiding death, serious injury or losing control of your vehicle and injuring or killing others.
The odds of the seat belt making things much better are far greater than the minuscule chance of it making things worse.
Getting vaccinated (against measles, COVID-19 or other diseases) does carry some risk of side effects that are worse than the disease, but it’s a tiny risk, and the chances that the vaccination will help the one getting the jab or others is far greater than the possible harm.
There’s no such thing as a risk-free life. Any of us can walk out our door and get hit by a bus or lightning or an errant lawn dart. (Strangely, Leonard Woolsey, drinking milk that has gone off — really gone off, not just passed the sell-by date — can be uncomfortable but probably not deadly).
There have been absurd overreactions to risk in all directions and absurd extremes of regulation. Reportedly, bins of peanuts have actually been labeled, “Warning, May Contain Peanuts.”
But all this must be assessed wisely and based on real facts and evidence. Many hours of injury-free fun with lawn darts really doesn’t hold up well against children being badly injured or killed by the unlikely, but real, threat of lawn darts. Three children’s deaths and thousands of injuries led to them being banned in the United States and Canada, though not in the European Union.
Could better guidance for parents and children have made outlawing them unnecessary? Perhaps.
Knowing what the real risks of policies or products or behaviors are can be tricky to measure well. But overreacting in either direction can spoil more than milk.
