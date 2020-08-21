After Hurricane Harvey struck the Houston-Galveston region, I was thankful for our team and our community for stepping up when disaster struck. But, this wasn’t the first time.
In a span of three years, our region experienced three 500-year floods: the Memorial Day Flood of 2015, Tax Day Flood of 2016, and Hurricane Harvey in 2017, a 1,000-year flood.
Flooding is our natural disaster.
It’s time for a better approach. It’s time to break the cycle of loss and repair. It’s time for our congressional leaders to rise to the occasion and enforce newer federal flood risk management standards to protect our homes, businesses and communities when flooding disaster strikes.
All too often, elected officials respond after a flooding event occurs and disaster declarations are made with the promises of federal tax dollars for rebuilds and repairs. This is actually a taxpayer funded “Disaster Bailout” because Washington isn’t fully addressing the issue.
For example, numerous studies have shown that for every $1 spent on federal flood mitigation efforts, $6 could be saved. If Congress would spend $1 million on federal flood infrastructure investments in Galveston County that exceeded current building code standards to mitigate flood damage, at least $6 million would be saved in flood disaster repairs.
The U.S Congress has the ability to save federal taxpayer dollars, speed up economic recovery, and better protect communities by being smart with federal infrastructure investments.
The Pew Charitable Trusts — a nonpartisan nonprofit — conducted a poll earlier this year in which 85 percent of Texans favored spending more money upfront on federal flood ready infrastructure projects. And, again, it’s because Texas taxpayers can save $6 to every $1 spent by mitigating damages on the front end.
Texans recognize it’s time for a new approach to help better protect our communities against future floods by implementing policies that guarantee federal investment in construction or reconstruction. We must consider the current and future flood risks to break the cycle of loss and repair.
