“The time to repair the roof is when the sun is shining.”
— John F. Kennedy
Opinions vary in examining the details of the Stewart Beach enrichment plans. However, everyone can agree that we need to improve the beach and surrounding community while the conditions are right, so it can realize its potential as the premier beach destination in Texas.
While vision made Stewart Beach possible in 1941, Galveston’s current market opportunity can transform its 69 acres into top-tier recreational assets for both residents and tourists. As someone who has been a Stewart Beach committee member since its fruition, as both a city councilman and park board trustee, I can confidently assert that a public private partnership can deliver exceptional results. It will engage the private sector engine that can drive investment for the public. Notably, we can fund superior enhancements for residents with tourism revenue, rather than revenue generated by residents through taxation and/or debt.
Without our seven to eight million visitors each year, many of the things we enjoy as residents would be unavailable. What makes Galveston a fantastic place to visit also makes it a fantastic place to live. Visitors love the diversity of our attractions, and they’re increasingly willing to pay for high-quality experiences. We have an extraordinary opportunity to work with the private sector to fund public amenities residents can also enjoy.
While it’s a good idea to carefully consider our path forward, it’s equally important to decide. Based on years of analysis and data, a myriad of possibilities exists in the private sector for this site to create more recreational opportunities for the public. If we continue to do nothing, we will fail to build capacity and capability, maximize resident benefit, attract engaged visitors and elevate the positive economic impact of tourism in the East End.
If parties can agree to partner together and continue to move forward with a Stewart Beach Request for Proposal, we will realize the timely and impactful opportunity that exists for a legacy vision and, most importantly, benefits future generations of residents.
The Stewart Beach committee and park board have been methodical and transparent in our intention of leading an effort to improve the Stewart Beach resident and visitor experience, build a sustainable space that generates needed resources to improve and grow on its own, and to generate revenue and economic opportunity for the city. Before the upcoming park board and city council meetings, let us recommit to the process that has led us to this point. If we do that, and Stewart Beach is one day proudly and rightfully seen as the preeminent beach destination in Texas, future generations of Galvestonians will thank us.
