Ball High School students and Randalls have joined forces again this year for a special two-week in-store promotion to kick off the 38th annual ABC-13 “Share Your Holidays” Food Drive in Galveston. This year’s in-store initiative runs through July 29.
This special “Christmas in July” promotion will offer pre-selected and pre-packaged nourishing food items for shoppers to purchase. All contributions will be included in this year’s food drive to help those in need throughout Galveston and Galveston County.
Each special pre-packaged grocery bag will be labeled with a “Christmas in July” flier indicating the partnership between Randalls and Ball High School and will be on display for easy purchase.
This is the fourth consecutive year we’ve partnered with Randalls, and we are so grateful for their continued and generous support in helping build awareness for this vital community project that helps those in need throughout our community and county. Presently, 76 percent of Galveston ISD students receive free and/or reduced-fee lunches; 40 percent of families in Galveston County residents are classified as low income and 1 in 5 people in Galveston County have been identified as “food insecure” — so the need is great.
Again, this year, our Ball High students who participate in the school’s media arts program, will interview shoppers and broadcast live remote from our radio station KTOR — The Tornado opening day, which is today. Students will broadcast again the last day of the promotion, July 29, and be on hand to greet and thank shoppers for their generous support.
In addition to Randalls and the Galveston Ministerial Alliance (and member congregations to include Trinity Episcopal Church, Temple B’nai Israel, Moody Methodist Church and First Lutheran Church), community partners participating this year include the University of Texas Medical Branch (both Galveston and League City campuses), American National Insurance Co. (Galveston/South Shore offices), city of Galveston, Galveston Police Department, Galveston Fire Department, Moody National Bank, Texas First Bank, HomeTown Bank, Frost Bank, Moody Gardens, Galveston County Young Lawyers Association, the Ball High School Hospitality Students, The Galveston Hotel & Lodging Association, Galveston College’s student organizations, College of the Mainland — COM Peers, the Galveston Restaurant Group — Mario’s Seawall Italian and Pizzeria and The Gumbo Diner, Starbucks on 61st Street, and the Port of Galveston. In-kind partners include Classic Auto Group Galveston, the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce and Galveston ISD.
Last year was our most successful drive to date. We collected 24,081 pounds of nonperishable food items, which was 55 percent more than 2016! A great contributor to our 2017 success was First Lutheran Church, as they hosted a FeedGalveston initiative in the Ball High gym — and together with almost 100 BHS students and First Lutheran volunteers, the group packaged over 51,000 meals that contributed to our outstanding totals for 2017.
This year’s food drive will be Dec. 7 at Ball High School at 4115 Ave. O in Galveston. ABC13/KTRK will again broadcast live that morning from the BHS campus.
For more information, contact me at MichaelDudas@gisd.org, or Robyn Bushong, rbush1147@aol.com or 409-744-7848.
