This year. the Galveston Independent School District’s Education Foundation will celebrate 20 years of service dedicated to improving public education in our community.
Since its inception in 2002, the foundation has ushered more than $4 million of private support toward district projects.
The foundation’s largest impact is made through the Grants to Teachers and Schools Program, which provides innovative and engaging learning opportunities in the classroom.
Through this program, educators submit applications to the foundation seeking support for projects aimed at improving student outcomes in the areas of early literacy, high school readiness and college/career/military readiness.
Books, literacy materials, robotics supplies, microscopes, STEM kits, math manipulatives, graphing calculators, outdoor classrooms, physical education equipment and musical instruments are just a few examples of items purchased through these grants.
To commemorate this special anniversary, the foundation’s board of directors will award one district campus with a $25,000 grant. Proposals were submitted in November and only a few were chosen to advance. The awardees will be chosen in a “Shark Tank” style competition.
The foundation has already awarded over $131,000 in grants to teachers this school year to further our mission of enriching the educational experience and preparing students for the future. The idea for this additional grant came from our Immediate Past President Dr. David McCormick.
“We predicted that teachers and students had big projects that couldn’t be funded because of past limits on individual grants, and we were right,” McCormick said. “This year, we will celebrate our supporters’ contributions and the success of our endowment with this $25,000 award.”
Board President Dominic Etienne proudly took the reins on this exciting new venture.
“This is a great opportunity for the community not only to show their support but also get a little insight into what the troops on the ground have identified as areas of need or additional investment on their respective campus,” Etienne said.
“The goal here was for each campus to apply for up to $25,000 to address areas they’d like to see improved, addressed and/or established.”
We invite the community to attend the foundation’s Pitch Night to watch the teams of finalists compete in front of a panel of judges (GEF sharks) who will decide which project to fund and bring those visions to life. Pitch Night will be at 6 p.m. March 30 in the auditorium of Ball High School, 4115 Ave. O in Galveston.
The winner will be announced at the foundation’s Spring Soiree April 28. You won’t want to miss this.
For more information, visit galvestonedfoundation.org or call 409-766-5156.
