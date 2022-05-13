Here on the island, we took that progressive step several years ago. Galveston city ordinances related to spay and neuter, microchipping and the trap-neuter-return program have been modeled by other cities.
A microchip can be the difference between a trip to a crowded shelter or a ride back home for a lost pet, which will also save everyone money in the long run.
On May 1, we held our inaugural Big Fix Day to “fix” and microchip Galveston Island residents’ pets. In one day we were able to improve the lives of 97 cats and dogs along with their families.
Their chances for returning home, if lost, has now improved immensely.
Oddly, many people understand the importance of microchipping dogs, but I would like to echo the words of League City Pets Alive President Monica Millican who stated, “cats have such an abysmal return-to-owner rate.”
In a study published by the Journal of the American Veterinary Medical Association, less than 2 percent of lost cats without chips that entered the animal shelter were reunited with their families. The percentage for microchipped cats jumped to over 38 percent.
June is Adopt-A-Cat Month, and while all our adopted animals are microchipped, we will offer free chips to the adopting family’s cats, too. It’s that important. Additionally, we’re planning another Big Fix event, and will also hold several vaccination and microchipping events this summer.
I also want to take this opportunity to remind everyone that all animal shelters in our county are vastly overcrowded. It’s important to decrease the numbers of lost, homeless or unwanted animals by taking responsibility for those pets in your family.
Spay or neuter, microchip, vaccinate and love your pets for their lives. They’re depending on you.
As always, remember, “Adopt — Don’t Shop.”
Caroline Dorsett-Pate is the executive director of the Galveston Island Humane Society.
