Every year, for many, many years (except 2020) members of the Texas City-La Marque Community Advisory Council have heard an annual report on the quality, or lack thereof, of air in Texas City.
And every year, the report gets better and better.
There are air quality monitors all over town, including one in La Marque, that have canisters that capture and measure all kinds of stuff in the air. They’re looking for certain chemicals, especially benzene, and other things, like volatile organic compounds.
Despite some local disbelievers, the benzene count has gone way, way down. Several years ago, a big class-action lawsuit was filed about benzene, involving a bigger number of Texas City litigants than there are people in Texas City. I don’t know what has become of that lawsuit.
But the star of the show for this report were volatile organic compounds measurements, because we’ve got them.
That is thanks to the invasion of the dust from the Sahara Desert, which is filling our air in big enough strength to fill a TV weather screen and to be seen from satellites in space.
Another thing we measure also shows up on certain days in certain amounts. That’s ozone. Mostly, ours comes from weather conditions in Houston.
If you watch any television weather reports, you know we’ve had reports of ozone lately. Many people with breathing problems are especially sensitive to ozone and need to stay inside on bad days.
One of the two authoritative speakers explained ozone forms in the atmosphere when nitrogen oxide and volatile organic compounds interact with sunlight.
So, it’s mostly on hot summer days that we experience ozone. Old people and little children need to stay in the house.
It may be that some of us, like me, experienced our first virtual lesson at that meeting. I’ve visited over the computer with my children on Skype, but this was a little different.
Two speakers, Tracie Phillips of the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and Jenna Granstra with AECOM, an engineering company, appeared on split sides of the screen, introduced themselves and then put up graphs and reports. During their presentation, only their voices were heard.
For many years, the seven monitoring stations have been testing canisters of air, the six in Texas City and one in La Marque. Once, a while back, I went to one of the stations and saw the canisters that gather our air. They aren’t very prominent in our landscape.
Everything is measured in parts per million, and our speakers likened that to four drops of ink in a 55-gallon barrel of water. Not very much.
Those of us who’ve been in Texas City a good while will remember how things used to smell.
You won’t smell the Texas City odor much anymore.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.