As a mother of two teenagers and as a pediatrician, I’m adding new topics to my “back-to-school” conversations with my children and patients this year: Wear masks, social distance and don’t ignore any symptoms of illness.
In this conversation, I will also be stressing how critically important it is not to vape or use electronic cigarettes.
When in-person school ended abruptly earlier this year, we know that 27.5 percent of high school and 10.5 percent of middle school students reported using e-cigarettes in the past 30 days. We don’t have any data to know what happened with e-cigarette use after that.
Public health experts are hopeful that time spent at home meant time spent away from e-cigarettes, but when school starts again, the pressure to vape will be there. Now is the perfect time for parents to intervene to turn this tide.
There are several great resources to help parents have this talk with their teens. The American Lung Association has a handout, “The Vape Talk,” to help educate parents and guide them through the conversation. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a good “Tip Sheet for Parents.” Both guides provide useful advice.
Approach the conversation in a non-confrontational way. Congratulate your teen if they haven’t been vaping so far, but listen with understanding if they have. Discuss why you’re concerned about e-cigarettes, mentioning that almost all e-cigarette solutions contain nicotine, which is highly addictive in teens and has been tied to impulsivity and mood disorders, and long-term effects on attention, learning and memory.
There’s no safe level of nicotine exposure for teens. Educate your teen that contents of e-cigarette solutions are known causes of lung disease, cardiovascular disease, immune suppression and cancer. Continue the conversation by pointing out that the tobacco industry is spending millions to target young adults to addict a new generation to their product. Draw attention to social media advertising, flavors designed to appeal to children and paid endorsements. Encourage your children to rebel against these attempts at manipulation.
Since COVID-19 is such a new disease, we don’t have data yet on how vaping can affect infection rates and severity. There are concerns that people who vape may put themselves at risk of severe COVID-19 disease due to known effects of vaping on the lungs, heart and immune system. Vaping produces an aerosol, which is a perfect way to spread the virus. Make sure that you communicate to your teens that not only should they not vape but they should avoid being around anyone who’s vaping.
E-cigarette use in adolescents is a public health catastrophe that cannot be ignored. One silver lining of this horrible pandemic may be that it has put the brakes on a crisis that was speeding out of control. Let’s not lose the opportunity to reverse course and lead our teens to a healthier future.
