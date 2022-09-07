Aug. 11 marked a day that should have been one of nationwide public interest.
That you are likely unaware of anything of importance occurring then is not an accident; rather, its significance was minimized for reasons both obvious and despicable.
On that day, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reversed just about every public health guideline regarding COVID-19 that it has relentlessly pushed for two years, in its “Summary of Guidance for Minimizing the Impact of COVID-19 on Individual Persons, Communities, and Health Care Systems — United States, August 2022.”
The extent of the revisions is breathtaking.
The CDC will no longer differentiate immune response between the vaccinated and the unvaccinated who have had COVID and recovered as they now admit natural immunity is effective; testing is only for the symptomatic or known/suspected exposure, no more mass drive-in testing of the multitudes; individuals, and not unelected government functionaries, are now encouraged to decide for themselves “which prevention behaviors to use and when (at all times or at specific times), based on their own risk for severe illness and that of members of their household, their risk tolerance, and setting-specific factors.”
Further, in settings such as congregate facilities or institutions which may be more susceptible to an outbreak, testing “should include all persons, irrespective of vaccination status.” No more undeserved free rides based on a flawed claim of vaccine effectiveness.
Isolation is only for the symptomatic and contact tracing is to be restricted to health care settings and “high-risk congregate settings.”
Why the change of guidance, and why now? While some among us may lump this with student loan forgiveness as a cynical mid-term election ploy to save Democrats from disaffected voter undertow, we need not speculate in that regard.
The actual data coming in from around the world clearly indicates those who advocated for experimental mRNA shots have a much bigger problem to explain away.
Examples: JAMA Network Open reports an Icelandic study showing for most age groups, reinfection occurs more frequently with more exposure to repetitive shots (boosters). The British Office for National Statistics issued a report showing the mortality rates per 100,000 are consistently lowest among the unvaccinated, in all age groups, with triple jabbed higher than double jabbed, which was three times higher than the unvaccinated.
In Scotland, neonatal deaths were officially reported at a rate 119 percent higher this past March than the historic norm.
This should come as no surprise to the CDC, because the Pfizer trials data included the horrifying statistic that only one of 29 known birth outcomes were normal; 28 miscarried. Pfizer’s plea to have the trials data dribbled out over 75 years lost in court, and they now are looking at an estimated $3.3 trillion in whistleblower-supported liability exposure.
With a likely fall push world-wide for new bivalent shots and other pharmaceutical exotica, we will be urged again to trust the untrustworthy, believe the unbelievable, deny fact-based science and follow the direction of corrupt political and medical leadership.
Just say no. Resist, refuse.
