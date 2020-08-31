What a relief that Hurricane Laura largely missed our area. The devastation and loss of life it caused our neighbors to the east is heartbreaking, as we who have survived similar storms understand too well.
We know those who died are irreplaceable and that the local economies will struggle to recover. Fortunately, forecasters’ advance warnings gave those in harm’s way opportunity to avoid even more severe impacts.
Almost exactly 15 years earlier, Hurricane Katrina wrought even more catastrophic losses, killing 1,833 people and crippling New Orleans’ economic vitality for years. That seems a horrid result, and it was. Yet, roughly that many are dying every two days in the United States from COVID-19.
The death toll is already the same as if we had experienced 100 Katrinas, although some consider those fatalities “acceptable.”
Meanwhile, the economic devastation already exceeds Katrina’s many times over, considering closed businesses, lost jobs and homes, incurred medical expenses and so on.
So, what’s the federal administration’s strategy? The president repeatedly indicates he’d like the number of cases to stay low. He apparently thinks we can accomplish that, not by reducing the actual number of cases but by conducting less testing so that fewer are identified.
Recently, some in the administration have suggested that those who have been exposed to an infected person don’t need tests unless they experience symptoms.
Now, that’s genius. We obviously dislike restrictions. Why quarantine, especially if we don’t feel sick? Let’s keep circulating in public, shopping, partying … infecting others. Gotta boost that economy. And the lower numbers will certainly help the president. Those are the key considerations, right?
But maybe they’re onto something. The president could claim wins on other health problems the same way. Let’s not test people for diabetes until they pass out from wild blood sugar swings. Only provide mammograms for women who already feel lumps. Yeah, less disease.
Wait, we’re on a roll, here. Want to minimize pollution and climate change? Just don’t test air and water quality unless it looks or smells funky. Stop recording air temperatures and sea levels. Don’t measure an ice shelf’s thickness until it breaks off Antarctica. And wouldn’t hurricanes be less dangerous if we quit clocking wind speeds? What we don’t know, won’t hurt us.
The economy looks iffy? Not if the only meaningful measurement is the stock market. Forget about unemployment filings, bankruptcies, evictions and foreclosures.
Worried about crime? Just stop reporting arrests and convictions. I feel safer already.
If we’d quit all that measuring and analyzing, imagine the savings in time and money. Sure, we may not know exactly why more of us are suffering and dying, but maybe that’s “acceptable.”
Our leaders needn’t be bothered with the hard work of studying the causes and developing workable plans to address them. Less awful reading; more golf and tweeting. And less for you and me to worry about, too. Believe me. I have this gut feeling that everything will turn out beautiful. (To enhance belief, visualize “beautiful” in capital letters.)
