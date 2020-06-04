Maybe there’s hope for us after all.

The buildup to the north was frightening. Heat and humidity have been causing instability that has resulted in some pretty extreme pop-up weather, but this was something else. It went from gray to black to green.
I got a text from the National Weather Service warning me about some rough weather and potential 70 mph wind blasting from the north. Our lifeguards were running around their beaches warning everyone as trucks raced to warn people to seek shelter immediately.
We were barely able to secure the areas of the beach where we have posted lifeguards before it hit. It was as if some immense beast burst from the sky and hit with a wall of cold wind. Our staff dove for cover as sand turned into a searing force and shrapnel flew through the air threatening serious injury to anyone unfortunate enough to be caught in its path.
And right in the midst of all this chaos, as darkness encroached, we received a call of two kayakers being blown rapidly offshore by this behemoth.
With everything going on in the United States and world right now, it’s easy to get overwhelmed. Despair and anger are everywhere as we see and hear about the aftermath of the tragedy of the brutal killing of George Floyd stacked on top of other similar incidents in the recent past.
As a peace officer and as a human, I’m ashamed and sickened that we’re still capable of something like this. That, looking back through time, we never seem to be able to rise above our most base instincts. We are in the midst of a pandemic that seems to be at times used as a tool to leverage political and personal capital instead of a chance to focus on how to heal the illness itself and the ills caused by the disparities that exist in our society.
The human capacity for evil is so hard to wrap our heads around. As is our capacity for good. In the midst of this crucible, you see such amazing and wonderful things that it’s equally hard to believe.
Who are these superheroes that work in hospitals even though they can’t see their families, so they don’t risk spreading the contagion? Or those that risk exposure as they work in drive-throughs, shelters, public safety, maintenance, etc.? Nothing speaks as directly to the potential for good in us than our demonstrated willingness to put ourselves at risk to protect and/or serve fellow humans we don’t even know.
Supervisors Nikki Harclerode and Micah Fowler responded to the call towing a Jet Ski through the maelstrom. Fortunately, the worst of it passed quickly, but the winds were still well over 45 mph when they arrived. There was little likelihood they’d find the men or get themselves back to shore safely. But somehow, they were able to spot the two, launch and bring them back to shore without getting hurt or lost at sea.
Maybe there’s hope for us after all.
