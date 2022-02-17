Today we live in a world of reality entertainment TV shows, reactive drama and a society with unnecessary gun violence. Unfortunately, we’re also living in the first unchurched generation in America.
In the past 35 years, we’ve preached individualism, education and entrepreneurship so much that some in America have failed to learn about kindness, conflict resolution, American patriotism, sincerity, compassion for others and the love of God.
We must embrace the American basics of brotherly love and community. Our Founding Fathers’ great social experiment of democracy still works and can still empower and unify us as a nation. The leaders of our community must illustrate and teach the values of our great country, that violence isn’t always the first answer to a problem.
Galveston County stands as a diverse county with brilliant minds and thinkers — and yet some perceptions are that we possess “blue collar brains” but white collar money because the petrochemical plant economic opportunities here at home, and as a result we may lack effective conflict resolution skills because of a lack of exposure to other areas, which can lead to great contention in all facets of employment and civic life. Hence, then are we and our children the manifestation of that?
I pray not so.
First, we need to become aware that we have a problem of gun violence in our county. Second, we must as a community provide effective solutions. And third, we need to provide an action plan.
Our Stop the Violence Week, Saturday through Feb. 26, serves to make people aware, show options to violence and teach leadership skills and effective conflict resolution skills.
We plan to host a basketball tournament (physical activity can be therapeutic), give door prizes, reconnect with the community and showcase the many opportunities available to our residents in Galveston County.
Vendors and sponsors such as the College of the Mainland, Resource and Crisis Center of Galveston County, Inpeace, Texas Workforce Commission, Coastal Community, Amazon and many others have partnered with us to talk and share about options to gun violence through their resources.
Our color for the week is purple and our hashtag is #GCountyStoptheViolence. Please join us by taking a selfie and posting a picture of yourself with the hashtag during the Stop the Violence Week.
Our goal is to reduce violent crime first in La Marque by 7 percent in 18 months by engaging our youth and the young adult population about the options to unnecessary gun violence. We hope this movement will capture the hearts and minds of our neighboring cities in Galveston County and that they too will intentionally engage the soul of our amazing county to stop unnecessary gun violence.
We must all do our part to stop the violence. For more information, email me at k.yancy@cityoflamarque.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.