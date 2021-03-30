The month of April is recognized as National Child Abuse Prevention Month. Court Appointed Special Advocates of Galveston County is hosting our awareness and fundraising activities online. Join us on Facebook, Instagram and our website, casagalveston.org, and join our mailing list to see all the wonderful advocacy stories through videography that will be shared throughout the month.
In Galveston County in 2020, CASA of Galveston County served more than 450 children through volunteer best-interest services. These dedicated volunteers are appointed by the court to ensure children are safe, protected and connected to those they love and who love them while they’re separated from their parents because of the intervention of the child protection system.
This experience for a child is traumatic in so many ways: separation from their parents/caretakers; placement in unfamiliar surroundings; loss of their prized possessions; and a likely change in school; therefore, a loss of connections to their school family; and feelings of abandonment. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, these adverse childhood experiences are a leading cause of adult onset of a variety of health conditions when early intervention isn’t experienced.
For the entire month of April, CASA of Galveston County will host our annual virtual ribbon campaign. For a $10 donation you can purchase a virtual blue ribbon in honor or memory of someone or to promote your business’ commitment to prevention of child abuse in our community. During the week of April 5 through April 9, donate to our Advocacy Giving Campaign to support volunteer advocacy in a very special way. Sponsorships are available at www.casagalveston.org/campaign. Visit the link and sign up today to sponsor CASA advocacy.
CASA of Galveston County is issuing a call to action. We have an urgent need for additional volunteers. CASA volunteers, in partnership with other professionals, support children and families involved in the child welfare system and advocates for a child’s best interest while helping to ensure a child’s voice is heard and honored. We know our advocacy is making a long-term difference. In Galveston County, over the last four years, 98 percent of children served by CASA have found permanency.
Along with our devoted and compassionate community members, CASA has an uncompromising belief that we will achieve what others think is impossible, and each of us is an essential part of the solution.
Our CASA volunteers are the heart and soul of our organization. If you have considered this life-changing opportunity or have that tugging at your heartstrings to take the next steps toward becoming an advocate, I urge you to join us for our next information session. Or, if you don’t want to wait, feel free to contact our office for details. Every child has a chance — it’s you.
For more information about how to become a CASA volunteer, you can email me at erin@casagalveston.org. To report a case of child abuse or neglect, visit txabusehotline.org or call 800-252-5400.
