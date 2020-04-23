We really appreciate all the calls, etc., about people who haven’t been following the beach ban order. We’re doing the best we can to stay on top of all of this. It’s been tough, especially on the West End.
We have four to six vehicles a day on the beaches dedicated to just keeping them clear of people. The police also have done quite a bit, as have code enforcement officers. So far, beach patrol and park board police alone have given more than 4,500 verbal warnings and removed those people from the beach.
This amount of contact with people puts my staff and other emergency responders at risk, so I ask that you do your part and don’t be one of the people we have to move or ticket.
Most people have been really good about it and don’t need to be told more than once. To be clear, no one is allowed on the beach right now aside from people who have to work on the beach like police, lifeguards and maintenance crews. The fine for breaking this mayoral order can be as much as $500, and it looks like enough people have been non-compliant to warrant more forceful measures.
That said, of the thousands moved most seem to understand why it’s so important that we reduce congregation on the beaches and prevent large groups from coming here. They just seem to think it applies to “those people.”
On Thursday, the city council voted to open the beaches seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. This will present a few challenges that working with the various stakeholders we can collectively resolve. The good thing is that people will once again be able to get out there and walk, run, fish, surf, bike and walk our dogs. Just about all of the things that make living in a beach town so wonderful.
As long as people follow the hours, maintain social distancing and don’t set up chairs or lie in one place, we should be able to gradually open up more hours and days.
Much will depend on Houston, so they’re working to open during days and times that are less likely for the beaches to get inundated with people while we wait for the Houston area to get a little more past the crisis point. Moving too fast could mean we have to get more restrictive again — and none of us wants that.
Many of us have been impressed with our leaders here on the island and how thoughtful the public and private discussions have been. I’m proud to be working with all the groups and people involved in management of the beaches and of the city response to the pandemic. That also includes all the thoughtful residents who are willing to do things for the greater good. And, of course, my staff, who consistently surprise me with their patience and determination to keep people safe, even if it puts them at risk.
We’ll get through this together. Please keep yourself healthy and watch out for your neighbors.
