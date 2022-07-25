Two good things concerning the new Ball High happened at the last school board meeting. For one, the trustees chose to use competitive bidding to build the school, a major construction project with a $250 million budget.

This is good news because competitive bidding, where cost is a major factor in selecting the contractor, is the best way to assure that every potential contractor gets a fair shot and that taxpayers get good value.

Elizabeth Beeton represents District 1-A on the Galveston Independent School District Board of Trustees. 

