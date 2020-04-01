Opening day for baseball is an exciting time that crazy baseball fans, like me, look forward to as soon as the last game is played. It’s a day we would’ve been leaving the office early, way too early, because of our excitement in anticipation of watching our boys of summer take the field.
We’d enjoy some Blue Bell ice cream during the fifth inning and sing “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” followed by, my favorite, “Deep in the Heart of Texas” during the seventh inning stretch. We would enjoy our family and friends.
Unfortunately, this opening day was different than any I’ve ever experienced.
We’re facing a global crisis and our lives have been turned upside down. The good news is we live in the greatest country in this world, and it’s going to get better; it’s just going to take some time.
In the meantime, we’re working out of our homes, businesses are being innovative, and we are all adjusting. We’re thinking out of the box and working with each other on strategies and helping each other understand the massive amount of information that’s coming our way.
We anticipate The University of Texas Medical Branch newsletter and daily updates from the best researchers, doctors and nurses in this country and the world. We’re not talking politics; we’re just loving each other and realizing more than ever how grateful we are for those who fought so hard for our freedoms. We’re spending more time with our family and home schooling.
We’re learning lessons on what’s really important, and what we can do without. We have a renewed appreciation for farmers, truck drivers and delivery services.
We’re no strangers to disasters. Our forefathers raised the grade of the island, built a seawall. We survived Hurricane Ike and rebuilt even stronger than we were before. We roll up our sleeves and get busy. Staying home is difficult, but we’re doing it because it can help slow the spread and get our communities back to work faster. Texas’ recovery is critical to our nation and the world. We will not fail. We will do this together.
Opening day has an all-new meaning for me. It will be the day we’re cutting ribbons and celebrating all the businesses who open their doors, once again. It’s the day we are welcoming new businesses back to our community. It’s the day we all are meeting again. It’s the day visitors are returning to our incredible island and region and shopping in our stores and eating in our restaurants.
It’s the day I can hear the sound of the cruise ships leaving the port. It’s the day our nonprofits are fully operational/staffed and continuing to serve those in need. It’s the day our churches are filled. It’s the day our fishing piers are filled with fisherman and it’s the day The Grand 1894 Opera House is no longer dark.
It’s the day our museums our filled with families learning about our historic past. It’s the day our attractions are filled with families. Opening day is the day we return to work, remember what we’ve been through and never take for granted one of the most precious gifts in our lives — freedom.
I still can’t wait to go see those Astros, but my new “opening day” is something my heart is longing for.
