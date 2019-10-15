“Bless you,” or “God bless you,” says the total stranger.
I usually receive one of these “gifts/blessings” right after I’ve sneezed. I like to think of gifts and blessings as being similar: Both are unexpected and both are good for you, sort of like found money.
I always pick up a penny, when I find one. I’ll bet, over the years, I’ve enriched myself by two or three dollars from all those one-cent gifts/blessings!
I also consider nature’s wonders as gifts/blessings. A blazing red sunrise (or sunset), augmented by massively tall cumulonimbus clouds, backlit by the low-level sun. Or a wayward turtle, blithely making its way across a highway. I always try to stop and move these little gifts out of harm’s way.
Lately, I’ve found a place on Galveston Island that gives nature’s gifts/blessings almost daily. One late afternoon last fall, I was blessed/gifted by a 22-degree small halo completely encircling the sun, its perfection a bit of a rarity.
Also, last fall, I was treated to the hunting habits of a Northern Harrier, a raptor that migrates to its summer nesting grounds, as far north as Alaska’s Brooks Range, not rare, but still enthralling.
This spring, I was surprised by a ‘possum crossing a clearing and disappearing into a grass tunnel. And don’t get me started on dragonflies! In the late summer, this magical place is rife with Skimmers and Set Wings, Pond Hawks and Darners.
The place I’ve found, which you might have guessed, is the Texas coastal prairie in Galveston Island State Park, a true gift/blessing, if ever there was one. Once extending uninterrupted from Louisiana to Mexico, now, less than 1 percent of this ecological gift remains, scattered like crumbs along the coast. But it still has lots to share.
If you’re interested, and, especially if you have a child or children, the Friends of Galveston Island State Park will host a free Nature Walk-About at the Park from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 9. Park fees have been waived for this fun-filled event.
The event offers all sorts of activities, especially for children. There will be face-painting, a chance to pat a baby alligator and a non-venomous snake, a chance to learn about insects, frogs and toads, to see a live hawk on its handler’s arm, to learn how fire helps the prairie, how to conduct a controlled burn and how to use a compass and a star chart to find stars in the sky, to name a few.
Bring a snack and dress for the weather. This is one gift/blessing you won’t soon forget.
For more information go to: https://fogisp.wordpress.com
