While attending the unveiling of the new scoreboard at Kermit Courville Stadium in Galveston, we were humbled and proud to see our family name on the new structure.
The scoreboard will bring a sense of pride for the community during “Friday Night Lights,” but it represents much more and should be considered a historical landmark.
Courville Stadium was built by our dad, a Central High School graduate who returned home after college and embarked upon a career that impacted the lives of those in the community for 34 years. That scoreboard represents a career that began at Central with multiple state championships during segregation.
It represents the racial discrimination he endured as the first black head coach to integrate Ball High School and the first black athletic director for the Galveston Independent School District, along with the countless hours he spent training and producing champions.
Track and field is the only sport at Ball High to ever win a state championship and is home to five boys championships and one girls championship. During a time when a black man wasn’t allowed to be great, he created his own lane and turned Ball High into a local, state and national powerhouse.
That cinder track was a longstanding point of contention because his athletes deserved an all-weather track, which would have also allowed track meets to be held on the island. Instead of complaining about what he didn’t have, he went to work with what he did have and used those cinders as motivation to prove that even with the least of things, champions can still be produced.
The track team would board a school bus on Fridays and drive across the causeway to participate in track meets, which always resulted in them returning with several individual medals, the team trophy and even most outstanding performer awards. His mission wasn’t only to win events. He wanted the team championship trophy — and that’s exactly what he got.
He coached his oldest son, Britt Courville, to a 1977 state championship in the long jump, and nephew Vincent Courville in 1979 was the 100-meter champion. Derrick Florence became a national high school record holder and World Junior Champion, and Greg Lambdin, a 15-year-old white high jumper, set a national age group record by jumping 6 feet, 9 inches.
There are numerous champions and stories of success that were all created from the vision that our dad had for the youth in the community. His influence expanded beyond the track as he created the Little Olympics program that introduced elementary and middle school students to track and field. He also could be found at the swimming pool in the summer, teaching the youth of Galveston how to swim.
Our dad was tough and demanded excellence in everything and from everyone. He helped build a community of men and women of all races that went on to do great things, and it is that dedication and community service that is the foundation of that scoreboard and what it represents.
