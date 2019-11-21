We’re in our typical crazy winter Galveston pattern of weather now, so there are some important things to be aware of when on the water.
With recent water temps in the 60s, getting out on the water requires more foresight and preparation than during warmer months. A quick dip in the water when you’re a couple miles from shore can become a serious thing without proper gear. Kayakers, surfers, kite-boarders, stand-up paddlers, etc., should not only wear a wetsuit but should have the appropriate wetsuit for the activity and conditions.
When at all appropriate, it’s a good idea to not just take a lifejacket but to wear it. That way when the unexpected happens you’re able to float and wait for help long after the cold water prevents swimming.
When the air is warm, but the water is cold, the conditions are ripe for sea fog. This fog can appear all at once or as a white bank that rolls in. Our Houston/Galveston National Weather Service office, one of the best in the country, is very tuned in to the aquatic environment and puts out all kinds of relevant marine warnings. This week, there was a fog advisory, but localized fog can happen without warning.
Rescue workers from all agencies associated with the Galveston Marine Response coalition, as well as the Coast Guard are kept busy when kayakers and boaters get lost in fog in West Bay and the San Luis Pass areas. Some can be really close to shore but have no idea where they are.
Aside from proper attire and a Coast Guard approved lifejacket, there are a few other things you should do before getting on the water. First, be sure someone has very specific and accurate information about where you’re going and what times you’ll be out. Having participated in hundreds of searches for people, I can tell you the better starting point a rescuer has, the more likely he/she is to locate the missing person in a reasonable time frame.
Make sure your cellphone is charged and in a waterproof case. If you have a smartphone, there are apps that can help you find your way around, but don’t rely on electronics. A small watch compass has gotten me out of a jam more than once when I was training on my surf ski a few miles from shore and a fog bank rolled in.
Most importantly, take a moment to think of all the things that could go wrong before getting out there, then plan accordingly. Remember that Murphy’s law is twice as likely to apply when on the water.
But with the proper precautions and equipment, this is one of the best times of the year to get out there to enjoy your favorite activity on the water. It’s uncrowded and beautiful. And there’s no better way to connect with nature and disconnect from the daily grind.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.