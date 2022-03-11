Now that the primaries are over, it’s fair to grade the efficiency of the voting system. As a disabled senior citizen, I’ve given it a grade of “F.”
Those of us who’ve been voting by mail found that the state legislators, with their restrictive voter laws, made it more difficult for us to vote by mail.
Whether it was intentional or not, senior citizens, who sacrificed and fought to get the right to vote by mail, discovered that their elected officials did a lot to prevent them from casting their votes. We all became victims of the “big lie” regarding voter fraud. No such animal existed.
I agree that some form of identification should be used in order for one to vote. But to remove easy access to voting from all voters, Democrats, Republicans and Independents, is a shame and a sin.
It appears that our legislators cared little about sacrificing some in their own party in order to achieve their authoritarian goals.
Senior citizens and handicapped individuals of all races and ethnicities are affected.
Texas legislators aren’t the only group that enacted these Jim Crow laws; it happened all over the country. Criminal or not, what has happened to common decency and the “golden rule?”
There’s an old saying that says, “If it isn’t broken, why fix it?”
The answer in this case is simple. You cannot win unless you rig the game. Draconian voter restrictions and gerrymandering are major tools for rigging the election game.
Why are the people who have invoked these measures so afraid to let their record speak for them?
Our county judge and his commissioners gerrymandered Precinct 336, my former large Democratic precinct, into three sections. Currently, I’m in Precinct 196, and my immediate neighbors (less than a quarter of a mile away) are in precinct 436. They were determined to dilute our strength by whatever means necessary.
As I go into this new precinct I will do so with great drive to make my community a better place to live and raise children. I will work as diligently and fight as hard in this precinct as I always have for Precinct 3.
I will expect the same respect in Precinct 1 as I received in Precinct 3.
We’re not asking for favors, just fairness. This community’s resilience and determination has been shown by our willingness to work together to see P.S. Simms rise from the rubble, the beautiful structure that’s the new Sarah Giles La Marque Middle School being built and the family and community of Greater Bell Zion Baptist Church begin to rise from ashes.
We have strong roots here. Our roots rise from the soil of the Earth and bind us together. We’re like trees that are planted by waters and shall not be moved. We sway, we bend, we break, but we come back each time, stronger and wiser. Transition is always difficult and is meant to be accomplished. We believe.
