I’ve been asked, recently, why I haven’t been writing. I answered that I only write when I have something important to say. So, since I’ve already said everything that I know, to write more, I would have to lie or make up something. So, why not? Actually, this is neither, but it’s a neat pet story; author unknown (not me).
If you’re a pet owner, you will relate to this story and my recent bad day, having to put down my wife’s 6-year-old toy Chihuahua. It just doesn’t seem fair or right to have an innocent life (human or animal) suffer and die. But then I don’t get to make the rules; mine would be better. So, here’s Rainbow Bridge; please enjoy.
Just this side of heaven is a place called Rainbow Bridge.
When a pet dies that has been especially close to someone here, that pet goes to Rainbow Bridge. At Rainbow Bridge there are meadows and hills for our special friends, so that they can run and play together.
There’s plenty of food, water and sunshine so our friends are warm and comfortable. All the pets that have been ill, hurt or old are made whole and restored to health and vigor; just as we remember them in days gone by.
The pets are happy and content except for one small thing: They miss someone very special to them, who had to be left behind.
They run and play together, but the day comes when one suddenly stops and looks into the distance. The bright eyes are intent; the eager body quivers. Suddenly the animal begins to break away from the group, flying over the green grass, legs turning faster and faster.
You have been spotted. And when you and your special friend finally meet, you cling together in joyous reunion, never to be parted again. The happy kisses rain upon your face, your hands again caress the beloved head, and you look once more into the trusting eyes of your pet, so long gone from your life but never from your heart.
Then you cross the Rainbow Bridge together.
I sure hope this is a true story, don’t you?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.