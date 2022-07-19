The Texas GOP is indeed marching lock-step and menacingly backwards into the past. We true Texans cannot — will not follow them. I’m not talking about Democrats or Republicans; I’m talking about true Texans. I’m asking, what kind of Texas do you want to live in?
Texans are patriotic. Many, but not all, are religious. We don’t like being told what to do without having a voice in the decision-making process. Our elected legislators should act on our preferences, not their personal agendas and financial donations as they consistently do.
And Texans damn sure don’t like being told how to think. We won’t tolerate having one political or religious doctrine shoved down our throats.
Bravo to a journalist who criticizes the White Christian Nationalists who wish to force their beliefs into law, a violation of the First Amendment.
Not all Christians belong to this political movement. For example, May, 2022 Gallup and Pew Polls show that 55 percent of American adults — including many Christians — are pro-choice. They think for themselves.
For true Texans, being pro-choice isn’t just about abortion. It’s about being able to exercise our choices over our decisions that will determine the freedoms and security of our families and our society. It’s about our safety when worshiping, shopping or enjoying a movie.
It’s about the right of our children to attend school without the fear of being shot to death. It’s about the right of our children to be educated free of extremist religious and political indoctrination.
It’s about the right to vote in fair and open elections, including mail-in and drop-box options, without Republican bullying at the polling booths and outright chicanery when counting the votes. It’s about the freedom to be true Texans regardless of personal, political or religious preferences.
I will go further than Smith and suggest that the Texas GOP is marching Texas away from a democracy into an autocracy, like some banana republics to our south. The GOP, which has for decades run on the platform of less government interference in our lives, has now decided it will run our lives. Not for true Texans it won’t.
For proof of how far back in time the Texas GOP has slid, just read their Permanent 2022 Platform and Resolution report generated last month in Houston. For example, they support the Big Lie and attempted coup against our republic, are against the expansion of Medicare/Medicaid, want to co-op the education of our children, want to repeal the 1965 voting Rights Act, and clear the path for secession from the United States.
Plus more asinine, draconian, anti-democratic, MAGA-pleasing proposals.
Times have changed. The Democratic Party is the only party that will protect our freedom to be true Texans — free Texans. March forward, not backward. Vote wisely in November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.