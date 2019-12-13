Each December, American service members are honored through Wreaths Across America Day.
Dedicated to those who served and now have been laid to rest, its motto — Remember, Learn, Teach — admonishes us to be ever mindful of the debt we owe to those who made the ultimate sacrifice that we may remain a free people, to honor those presently serving and to teach future generations of Americans about their sacrifice.
We owe both those fallen and those presently serving our commitment to an unquestioned national defense capability.
But we must never be disinterested accomplices to putting these warriors in harm’s way for anything less than a clear and present danger to us. Sadly, in that respect, we have all failed them.
Since 1950, the United States has embarked on a number of foreign wars and intrigues not to protect America from those who threatened us but to advance at best murky and, too often, illegitimate ends.
We have used service members and foreign policy to overthrow sovereign governments, undermine democratic movements and support tyrants who oppressed their people but were useful to us in opaque ways, clearly un-American by its very nature.
A list of foreign adventures reads more like a world almanac than the location of defensive actions of a free people. Iran, Guatemala, Indonesia, Cuba, Lebanon, Chile, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, and Yugoslavia are a few that come to mind.
Of course, in recent years, Somalia, Libya, Syria and Ukraine have become familiar in name, if not in the reason for our involvement. One study claimed a total of 64 covert and six overt regime change campaigns during the Cold War.
The cost has been staggering. The Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs at Brown University says that $6.4 trillion will be spent through 2020 on post-9/11 actions alone.
More than 7,000 American military personnel and nearly 8,000 American contractors have died. About 1,500 Western allied and 11,000 Syrian troops have been killed. They estimate that our wars have killed 801,000 directly, with a multiple of that number indirectly killed.
Some 21 million people have been forced from their homes. Roughly 32,000 American military personnel have been wounded; 300,000 suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder or significant depression. Yet the terrorism risk has only grown, with the U.S. military involved in counter-terrorism in 80 nations.
Can anyone seriously maintain that this incalculable toll has been worth whatever results seen? Each placed wreath symbolizes an empty chair at a family gathering; a missing father, mother, son or daughter; a life story left incomplete.
The carnage has been even greater for those of other lands who felt America’s misplaced wrath. We, you and I, are responsible for allowing our government to wreak such havoc on others in our name.
May this day of remembrance be the last one of unexpressed acceptance of this horrendous record and the first to truly honor those who have fallen for the principles that represent the greatness that is America.
