Ramadan; the Muslim boot camp started May 6. The participants are supposed to refresh and strengthen their faith in their Creator; the Almighty God. The Creator of the Universe, the Most Merciful and Most Gracious to all humanity. Not just to Muslims.
The objective of this boot camp isn’t just to be starved or thirsty. But it’s to teach ourselves about deprivation, determination, self-control and devotion. Humans are continuously indulged in the pleasure of eating, drinking, lust, cheating, faking, insulting, mocking, judging, etc.
All kind of humanitarian degrading and harmful mannerism. We all suffer from indulging in excessive unhealthy eating and drinking, with its known adverse effects, and not to mention the adverse effects of other aforementioned human behavioral delinquencies.
The boot camp is intended to discipline us and straighten up the crookedness the Muslim has inflected upon himself, whether he meant it or not.
Infirmity in the camp, the Muslim day should start a little bit before sunrise. Where he eats some light nutritious food to sustain him during his daily fasting period until sunset. Then, the Muslim starts his fasting day by a dawn prayer (Arabic; Fager prayer) asking Almighty to make him successful through the day without any moral, spiritual or physical infirmity, that we’re prone for.
During the day, the Muslim should be morally, spiritually and legally conscious about his breadwinning activities. Also, ensure caring for and be kind to his immediate family, relatives, neighbors, colleagues, community and countrymen.
After he successfully finishes his rightful hardworking day, he goes home to peacefully pray and be grateful to God for his achievements.
At sunset, the Muslim breaks his fast by consuming a piece of fruit and healthy drink, followed by sunset prayer (Maghrib). After that, Muslims eat a complete meal. Sometimes these meals are execrated (feast) and are full of fancy food items, depending on the ability of the family caterer.
After sunset prayer and meal, the Muslim prepares himself for an extended prayer time. That starts by doing the regular evening prayer (Isha) and is followed by the Tarawih (refreshing) prayer. In this prayer, the Muslim reads one-thirtieth part of the Quran. Quran is divided into 30 parts. Thus, the Muslim would read the whole Quran over the 30 nights of Ramadan.
The reason this prayer is called Tarawih is because it’s done in a multiple units of standing, kneeling and prostration; as if it’s intended to be a form of physical exercise after that big meal and to supplement the moral and spiritual ones.
By the end of all these rituals, any individual would be surely exhausted.
That’s when a Muslim can get a few hours of sleep before getting up to repeat this spiritually invigorating and cleansing cycle for 30 days.
“God will not burden a sole more that it’s capacity.” This is a verse in the Quran that tells Muslims to be moderate and don’t hurt yourself over-performing these rituals in this month or at any time of your life.
Muslims always have a unique prayer when they do these rituals or any other good deeds, which means “May God accept our efforts to please Him.” I would like this one to be my closing prayer for this column.
