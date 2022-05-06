Conservation of land adjacent to Galveston Bay helps protect water resources for fish and wildlife, as well as habitat and open space for their age-old migratory corridors, flyways and breeding grounds crucial to maintaining their populations.
Landowners with conservation goals play a huge role in affording protection to wildlife and habitat.
Since 2010, Artist Boat has purchased 810 acres of property on Galveston Bay, placing restricted deed language on the land that will protect our precious Texas Gulf Coast resources in perpetuity.
We invite you to join the board, staff, volunteers and friends of Artist Boat as we gather to celebrate this achievement and answer the pressing question: Why is Artist Boat crossing the road?
The party, which will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. May 21, will showcase our success and elevate the urgent effort to purchase an additional 88 acres by July 29. This next purchase will protect a 1-mile-long freshwater wetland between Pabst and 11 Mile roads from east to west and a section of pristine coastal prairie from Stewart Road to FM 3005 for a total of 88 additional acres protected forever.
We need to raise $350,000 to secure a little over $2 million in public funding. We invite you to see our work and help close that gap. Tickets are available at artistboat.org/cross-the-road.
Over the past year, Artist Boat launched a capital campaign — “Be One in a Million” — to raise private funds that are required to match millions of dollars in federal and state land conservation grants that Artist Boat has and continues to secure on behalf of the residents of the Texas Gulf Coast region.
Take a few minutes, and visit the Artist Boat website to watch a video that will introduce you to this grassroots effort to ensure that future generations will enjoy the natural resources all of us treasure today.
And while you’re there, purchase a ticket so you can join us at either 3 p.m., 4 p.m., 5 p.m. or 6 p.m. May 21.
Each guest will receive a curated shuttle ride down Settegast Road through the Coastal Heritage Preserve to Pabst Road where they will see firsthand the latest and next acquisitions being added to the preserve, have fish tacos and cocktails, and learn how to “Be One In A Million” and play a pivotal role in saving the last and best wetlands, coastal prairies and wilds of Galveston Island.
And see what it can mean to Galveston Island if Artist Boat successfully crosses the road.
Betty Massey lives in Galveston and is chair of the Board of Directors of Artist Boat.
