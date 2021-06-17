I would personally like to thank my brother/friend, Sam Collins III, for his diligent pursuit of the truth surrounding the origin of Juneteenth. The mural “Absolute Equality” speaks volumes regarding the struggles and accomplishments of the African American race. As I often say, there were men and women of the white race that also shared in their struggles.
Regardless of what some may say, even now there are men and women of the white race who strive to share in the quest for absolute equality. I’ve had the opportunity to work with these individuals in an effort to make this a community which stresses “absolute equality.”
Are there problems facing us? Yes. However, we’re a community that continues to endeavor to reach the goal of a “more perfect union.” To that end, Matthew, my youngest son, has begun to trace my family’s heritage and has discovered in documented archives that my great-great grandfather, Thomas Daniels, was an original Buffalo Soldier, who enlisted on April 10, 1867, in the 10th Calvary in Tuscumbia, Alabama, his birthplace.
Also, my cousin, Marilyn Britton-Franklin, discovered that her grandfather, my great uncle, also served as a Buffalo Soldier.
No matter what some individuals may say, African Americans, as a race, contributed greatly to the development of the United States of America. We’re as much a part of the success of this nation as any other race. The unequivocal difference for African Americans and other nationalities is the fact that we had to overcome slavery, segregation and Jim Crow. By the grace of God, we did. Unfortunately, there are still some who don’t wish to admit the suffering, sacrifices and accomplishments of the African American race.
I’ve continued to watch the growth of our community in spite of those who perpetuate, listen to and spread bigoted information and lies. We will always remember the lessons taught by our spiritual Boy Scouts, Little League and Pony League leaders. We will forever be indebted to our wonderful educators, who kept us always reaching for higher goals.
Yes, we owe our national leaders a debt of gratitude, but we owe those sainted men and women in our community an even greater debt. We were taught not to look for favors but to demand fairness, justice and equality for all.
Because of our continual positive developments, we refuse to allow those out-of-town hustlers to come in and start trouble for our business men and women. We have vested interests in our home and this nation. Whenever we hear an ignorant voice tell us to go back to Africa, we smile as we remember those four ex-slaves who brought their families here, we enjoy the sight and sounds of schools being constructed, and our planned Juneteenth celebrations and discounts all because we know that we’re home.
Thanks go to the African American Historical Preservation Committee for all that they do. To the matriarch of The Settlement, Vera Bell Gary, I say thank you.
