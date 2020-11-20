On Jan. 20, Joseph R. Biden will take the oath of office and become the 46th president of the United States of America. The turnout in this election was unprecedented, with both candidates receiving the highest vote totals of anyone in the history of this country.
But the Grand Old Party still remains in a dire situation. We’ve been on the losing end of the popular vote in seven of the last eight presidential elections and have lost the electoral vote in five of those.
So, now we’re at a crossroads. How does the GOP keep the roughly 73 million Trump voters, while also welcoming those who refused to support him because of his harsh rhetoric and unpresidential demeanor?
We must first ask ourselves two questions: What energized the Trump base and what energized his opposition?
The answer to the first question is that he built a grassroots populist movement. He provided an outlet to the forgotten Americans who sought revenge on the “establishment” media and politicians. They felt that these people are the ones responsible for the rising income gap, endless wars in the Middle East and economic globalization.
Many former Democrats in the Rust Belt supported Trump for this very reason. States that were once blue are now swing states, or in the case of Ohio, solid red states.
But the exact opposite has happened in Arizona, Georgia and Texas, thanks to the countless unnecessary comments made by the 45th president that offended a large portion of the electorate.
So, who can help the GOP regain the White House in 2024? It has to be someone who can activate the tens of millions of patriotic Americans who comprise the “silent majority.” But it must also be a person who can do this without the unintended consequences that follow Trump around like Pig Pen’s dust cloud.
The answer is Tucker Carlson.
The Fox News anchor and host of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” will hold on to the Trump coalition without alienating the key voting blocs that Republicans desperately need. At 7 p.m. each weeknight, he addresses the same issues that led the president to victory in 2016. But he’s able to do this effectively without insulting millions of potential voters.
Carlson is aware of the widespread dissatisfaction with Bush-era conservatism. He embraces the same populist ideas that brought success to both Donald Trump and Bernie Sanders. Neither of these individuals would’ve been viewed as serious candidates before the 2016 election.
But the nation is tired of a media that talks down to them. They realize that fewer and fewer decent-paying jobs are available for workers without a college degree. They wonder why our troops are still dying in post-9/11 wars when Osama Bin Laden has been dead for almost a decade. That’s why despite Trump’s infinite number of character flaws, more than 73 million Americans still voted for him.
Tucker Carlson understands this better than anyone. That’s why he should be the Republican nominee for president in 2024.
