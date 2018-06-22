Now that I come to the end of my term as chairwoman of the Park Board of Trustees, I wanted to let the Galveston community know about this organization and all it has accomplished.
While serving, I have observed a staff that cooperates with one another across departments and a camaraderie that is palpable. In my view, the employees there seem genuinely happy to be doing their jobs, and their enthusiasm serves the organization and Galveston well.
At the board level, I have witnessed a diverse group of interests, opinions and specialties come together for a common cause — making Galveston a better place for its residents and visitors.
Kelly de Schaun took the helm of the park board in 2011. Since that time, the trustees and staff have made great strides in increasing the organization’s level of transparency. They readily share plans, budgets, documents and goals conspicuously and directly with the public.
Relationship building among important stakeholders has also taken center stage. I have seen improved relationships among the park board, the Army Corps of Engineers and the Texas General Land Office. These relationships have helped pave the way for major beach nourishment projects.
The award-winning Galveston Island Convention and Visitors Bureau continues to impress. The bureau embraces trends and technology in order to attract engaged visitors and to highlight the island’s diversity of offerings. Noteworthy campaigns like the Winter Wonder Island holiday marketing effort has paid off with a boost to the island’s businesses during what used to be a slow shoulder season.
I cannot say enough about the dedication of the beach patrol. I have enormous respect for the level of professionalism that they portray as they oversee the public’s safety. I also greatly admire the work of the Coastal Zone Management team who keep our 32 miles of beaches clean and pristine.
A central mission of the Galveston Park Board is to be good stewards of the coastal environment. To that end, the board continues to fulfill this role by forging partnerships with local environmental groups that include Artist Boat, Turtle Island Restoration Network, Surfrider Foundation and more. Recently, the board was awarded more than $1 million in grant funding to make improvements to and build a pavilion at the East End Lagoon. These actions will make it easier for residents and visitors to experience this 700-acre preserve, which we hope will become a destination in itself.
I am very proud to have served on the park board. I will miss the challenges as much as the victories.
I encourage others in Galveston to become involved in this organization. If you don’t have the time to give to be a board member, there are many other ways to contribute. There are several advisory committees made up of people from many professions. Attend a park board or advisory committee and see how the organization operates. Become a Certified Tourism Ambassador. To get started, visit www.galvestonparkboard.org.
