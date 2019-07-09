The Bernardo de Gálvez Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution has been working feverishly to bring a statue of the namesake of Galveston to fruition.
Some years back, the city of Galveston agreed to allow us to place a statue of Bernardo de Gálvez in Menard Park at the corner of 27th Street and Seawall Boulevard.
This larger-than-life bronze statue, and the park space, will educate our residents and visitors as to the role of Spain to defeat the British during our fight for independence.
As most of us are aware, the 13 colonies in the northeastern part of our country sacrificed everything in their battle for independence from British rule.
What also needs to be told is the exceptional leadership of Bernardo de Gálvez, and the strategic moves of King Carlos III of Spain to protect the southern and western flank from British forces coming up from the Gulf of Mexico.
In 1777, Gálvez was assigned to New Orleans as the Governor of Louisiana. Spain had not been actively involved in the fighting, but Gálvez immediately began assisting the colonists by sending them ammunition, food and supplies up the Mississippi to George Washington and George Rogers Clark.
When Spain finally declared war on the British, Gálvez captured the British forts along the river and further protected the southern flank of the colonies by taking the forts in Mobile, Alabama, and Pensacola, Florida.
The Spanish Armada, in the meantime, intercepted British ships passing through Gibraltar and attacked British colonies in Central and South America. They also sent battleships up the English Channel to harass the local residents, which drew a loud cry to the English Crown for more protection.
Many ships located along the Atlantic coast were recalled to protect the homeland and the English trading ships.
During this time, the Spanish were provisioning the French fleet in Cuba, which eventually sailed into Yorktown and effectively ended the war.
We feel that this is an important story to tell, and we plan to use this site to showcase this history with the masterful artistry of this bronze statue. It will be impressive and informative.
To assist us, we are raising funds at GalvezStatue.org.
