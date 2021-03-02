If you owned a business, would you brag if you lost money? Would you plan and budget to lose money and not cover all of your operating costs?
Of course not, and if you worked for someone as a manager, they wouldn’t let you plan for failure by creating a negative budget — because business owners expect a profit.
So, why does Port of Galveston management think two net income losses two years in a row are a major accomplishment? And now after months of praising their own financial performance, the legislative agenda as outlined in Rodger Rees’ column (“Port agenda centered on revenues, infrastructure upgrades,” The Daily News, Feb. 19) consists of multiple attempts to pass the hat for funds?
Not since the early 1990s has the port reported or budgeted a net income loss by having more expenses than revenues. The port is projecting another net income loss in 2021. So, what’s up with fiduciary responsibility?
It’s poor timing to ask the legislature for an increase in the hotel occupancy tax while the port continues to give employees raises and bonuses and fails to freeze new positions. Instead of increasing taxes, find out when the bonds can be retrieved, and work with the city, park board and hotel interests to work within the current tax constraints. But more importantly, get your financial house in order and accept conservative principles where revenues surpass expenses, and yes, contrary to your assertions otherwise, expenses include depreciation when calculating profit.
Request to city council: One, during the upcoming port appointments, can you please make sure the appointees understand the importance of port profits and the owners, which are the residents of Galveston; expect a profit to be able to reinvest in projects; create new jobs; and ensure the port’s future.
Two, like everyone else, I’ve been waiting for cruise ships to return. But, while cruising is on standby, while the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and medical community get a handle on COVID and its variants, I’m still hoping the port will finally obtain four board votes with enough common sense to budget wisely and pivot from the master plan and its overemphasis toward cruises to diversify and obtain new cargo opportunities as well.
Three, can you please appoint candidates that believe in transparency; more open meetings and less executive sessions; voting in public; and are believers in open records?
I would like to close by saying a personal thank you to the city manager, city personnel, mayor and city council. While the recent blackouts and cold were very rough, you did a stellar job getting us over the unexpected bumps. Hopefully, we will be back to normal soon.
