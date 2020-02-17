Imagine a trip to the Hill Country without leaving home, if your home is Texas City.
That’s what’s in store when the latest project of the Texas City Garden Club comes to fruition. Or “flowerition.” (Is there such a word? There is now.)
Because of the garden club, an acreage on the hill formed by the local seawall, along Skyline Drive, will be covered with wildflowers. The seeds have been planted. All they have to do is bloom. Pray for just the right amount of rain for the next couple of months.
Judy Dowdy, of the local garden club, told members of the Texas City Civic Club about their new, big project at a recent meeting at The Reef.
With the help and guidance of Texas City Parks and Recreation Superintendent Byron Sekcik and Landscape Superintendent Mark Clark this local beautification attraction, expected to awe both locals and visitors, was created.
We do have lots of visitors to both the dike and to Skyline Drive, so this will be yet another of the amazing attractions offered by Texas City.
The garden club got permission from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which supervises and protects our levee, and designated a 23-acre area to be planted.
Then they bought 50 pounds of mixed wildflower seeds. They didn’t get out with little packets and sprinkle them on the ground. Hardly possible.
They put the seeds in packets to cover two to three acres each and blew them into the ground with leaf blowers. Can you imagine that?
Dowdy named several of the kinds of flowers involved, including bluebonnets, of course, and coneflowers, Indian blanket, scarlet phlox, cosmos, larkspur and African daisy, which she said we were all going to admire because they have white petals with navy blue centers. There are lots more, she said. Too many to name.
They are planted on a hillside because they do better on a hillside, she said. The planting, she said, is just like gambling. You never know if it is going to work or not.
They had to plant for our subtropical climate.
For years and years, the club has planted an annual tree somewhere in the city. But that’s another oak among the oak trees, she said. The members all wanted to do more.
In addition to this massive gamble, the club planted the new planter which replaced the pots at the newly renovated Moore Memorial Public Library, which had its grand re-opening Monday.
The club, which meets September through May, usually at the Nessler Center, will also be giving support to the Shriner’s Hospital in Galveston. They also give a scholarship each year to a graduating Texas City Independent School District senior.
They raise funds with an annual holiday market during the Christmas season, also at the Nessler Center.
When all those flowers bloom, thanks to all our prayers, get out your cellphones.
It will be a marvelous place for selfies.
