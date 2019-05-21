As the winds of division blow and the fear of what tomorrow may bring sets seeds of anxiety, I can hear the words of Martin Luther King Jr.’s last sermon on April 3, 1968: “The time is always right to do right.”
In the midst of an era of blatant hypocrisy, some individuals who were given the responsibility to protect and defend the Constitution have abdicated their sworn duty to individuals who have no respect or deference for it.
From my vantage, they seem to be committing these acts with the blessings of men and women who profess to have a higher calling. This group is so intent on having conservative judges appointed, who they believe share their beliefs, that they turn a blind eye to the “Universality of Sin.” What they’ve forgotten is that judges have sworn to uphold the rule of law and to be the custodians of justice.
King said, “Let us realize that the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.” It is so lugubrious when people of Christian faith follow someone who is inherently vulgar, racist, misogynistic and a pathological liar. This isn’t radical, but fact.
How can anyone who professes to follow Christ tolerate innocent children being kept in cages? How can they stand by and watch this person in whom they’ve placed their faith, call women dogs and congressmen losers and light weight? Certainly, we all have our shortcomings, but we should always strive to do what’s right.
Therefore, the so-called left and right must come to the realization that no one is ever 100 percent right all of the time. That is what makes us human.
We must strive to recognize, understand and overcome our own biases to make this a more perfect union. The preamble to the Constitution gives us the road map to overcoming these prevalent problems. Our faith, which supersedes the preamble, will cause us to love one another, lift up one another and care for one another.
I’m proud to say that in our community we have a movement of solidarity, transparency and sharing that has been in existence for almost eight years. The West End Ministers and Leaders have been meeting monthly with the Texas City and La Marque police chiefs and departments.
These meetings gave birth to strong community relationships, which have now begun to provide a forum for advocates of resource organizations, for members of the community, all faith groups and surrounding areas to attend and share information to all in attendance. Our city, county, and district elected officials attend regularly as well. Everyone is invited. Come and witness unity in action. We’re exclusively non-political.
Since the consolidation of our school districts, there’s a stronger community outreach for our youth because they must feel that this is one community. The La Marque and Texas City police departments are actively working with our youth and school districts consistently.
