The mystery is solved, and the historic panels were found, right where they should have been, I guess. At the Texas City Museum.
Museum director Amanda Vance tells me they were on display last year for a month, but they can’t be out all the time because they’re considered a temporary exhibition and other things from the museum’s collection have to have their share of exhibit time.
So, like many different kinds of museums, they shuttle their stuff in and out so more people can see more things.
Vance wrote me, “There are 31 panels, each panel is approximately 32 inches. To display all of the panels at once I would need about 83 linear feet of unfilled space in the permeant exhibitions that I do not have.
“These are simply the limitations of a mid- to small-sized museum. They will most likely be used periodically as one of our rotating exhibits.”
So, I’m happy they’re all still around. I certainly didn’t remember there being so many of them.
I got an email from someone representing the Texas Standard, which is a local part of National Public Radio. He wants to ask me about the banners. We will see how that goes.
Meanwhile, on TV.
I know the world is counting on me to continue my periodic criticism of television commercials.
It has become a tradition around these parts, and everybody likes to participate.
But times have changed, and for a time, just after they isolated us all, television got too kind for words.
Don’t you think so?
Mattress Mack not only suggested new mattresses to keep us all healthy, he also gave away some of his TV time to help small businesses.
John Moore was among those who said, “We are all in this together.”
KHOU shows beautiful scenes to help us stay calm and also helps us, with pictures, to celebrate birthdays and anniversaries.
All kinds of folks helped graduates celebrate.
Kroger pays tribute to workers and customers for keeping things going food wise.
The ad about the Big Houston Heart celebrates all kinds of folks, sponsored by St. Luke’s Hospital.
I love the, “Those who can, do good things. Those who can teach, teach.”
Somebody shows beautiful scenes along Buffalo Bayou. (Much of this is for Houstonians, but we can all enjoy.)
I like the fact that those who make toilet paper are working around the clock. In the beginning, toilet paper got to be a real crisis, remember?
Do you sing along with “This Little Light of Mine?” It’s sponsored by Amazon, but it reminds me of Sunday school.
The Mother’s Day commercials were real tear-jerkers.
CVS tells us to remember home is where the heart is.
The ads are making us all smart, meditative, kind and gentle.
Since we can’t go to church, we can watch inspiring commercials. Good for those TV mini-sermons.
