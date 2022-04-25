In response to the story (“’We changed the course of history’: Students recall ‘60s sit-ins in Galveston,” The Daily News, April 16): Yes, we’re the Central High School class of 1961 of Galveston — we’re Bearcat proud. Central High School was the first and oldest Black high school in Texas, and has a rich history.
The class of ’61 made history as we entered junior high school with students representing George W. Carver and Booker T. Washington schools and Holy Rosary Catholic School. It was determined there was no school large enough to accommodate a merged eighth-grade class.
So, it was decided that the largest eighth-grade class ever, would merge and attend Central. There was just one problem, Central was segregated; yes, separate, but not equal.
We knew we were being treated differently than our white counterparts. We were shocked by TV and newspapers regarding sit-ins and demonstrations that showed the mistreatment of Blacks. We began to take action with our own sit-ins and demonstrations.
The Central faculty and staff members supported us. We then realized we were a part of a village. The village consisted of parents, friends, business and church leaders, who protected us. They were determined to help us succeed.
Frequently, we dealt with racial tensions and restrictions. Many of us continued to experience humiliating situations including ridicule, racial slurs, refusal of service and even detainment in jail — all because of the color of our skin.
Our village supporters were working to reduce our time in confinement. Meanwhile, another episode occurred when Central students attempted to access Stewart Beach. A standoff ensued and the fire department was dispatched. Although the sight of water hoses was terrifying, they were never used. However, we endured the surge of fear. Local supporters remained ready to aid and assist.
These experiences inspired us to do our part to improve conditions. We became seniors — excited to leave our cocoons. We grew as leaders and were determined to make the world a better place. The class of ’61 was proud.
We left our mark. Many members of the class have been recognized for making a difference during challenging times. One example is our class president, Kelton Sams, author of “Growing Up in Galveston.” He and many others led successful movements that changed Galveston forever. These movements ensured Galveston’s lunch counters were the first in the South to be integrated.
The non-violent demonstrations were accomplished with the support and financial backing of local Black leaders like Professor John Clouser, T.D. Armstrong, and Mack Hannah, including family and friends.
We extend our sincere thanks to those unsung heroes who helped make our world a better place. This wasn’t the end, but the beginning of our pursuit for equality. We must continue to fight.
We extend our love and appreciation to the families of classmates who’ve passed away.
To my classmates attending our 60-plus-one reunion, I wish you love, peace and good health.
We are Bearcats forever.
