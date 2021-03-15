Many political terms are interesting, but the two opposing views of abortion have long captured my attention and thought.
For instance, my friends on the left refer to themselves as pro-choice rather than pro-abortionists, as the thought of ending the life of an unborn child is really rather repugnant. Certainly, wouldn’t be the child’s choice.
Pro-life seems full of goodness, and as a biologist, I study “life” every day. So, our pro-life friends are all about “life,” as they strive to save babies from that “other” group. But the fly in that ointment is that our species has done such a fine job of having babies, we now have almost eight times as many humans on the Earth as we had during the Civil War when we reached one billion people.
So, despite America’s abysmal failure during our first year of COVID, we still have eight times the number of people we had when Abraham Lincoln, who was a slightly better president than Trump, by Donald’s own admission, was president.
With our burgeoning population, we have over a thousand people starving to death every hour, despite well-intentioned folks like the church sending food to feed them (so they can reproduce even more). Some are churches that forbid birth control.
And now comes COVID, having killed a half-million Americans in a year, and I doubt we’ll all be sitting in church together this Easter, either. And while we might have all the vaccine we need by late May, I’m very doubtful we Americans can come together enough to reach the holy grail of herd immunity any time soon.
We have a huge number of Americans who missed biology the day we taught about diseases, and their apathy will very likely cause the pandemic to go on killing men, women and children — many of whom support the “pro-life” movement. Curiously, most of the naysayers seem to be of that persuasion.
But we’re not alone. Those of us who love nature are already seeing birds and other animals disappearing before our very eyes because we really aren’t very pro-life of species other than ourselves or our killer kitties. Pollution, deforestation, pesticides, urban sprawl, tall structures and guns, guns and more guns are not very pro-living creatures at all.
Countries like Israel and New Zealand trusted the medical community and sacrificed some simple freedoms to rid themselves of COVID and have positive outcomes. Countries like Brazil and you-know-who had lots of selfish, arrogant people who made fun of old Dr. Anthony Fauci, politicized it and now have more dead than with our three worst wars combined. To be sure, they weren’t at school the day we learned about survival of the fittest.
Our governor is having us join the cool governor group with Florida and open up establishments to 100 percent, despite a populous totally bankrupt in common sense and that fleeting respect for life.
They won’t “get it” until they get “it,” and maybe give it to their elderly parents. Our behavior certainly hasn’t been very pro-life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.