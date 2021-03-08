If you’ve got enough dough, you can get yourself some dough. Various forms of bread-like items, I mean.
I’ve been on a bagel binge just recently. Don’t know exactly why, but this all sounded really good. A bagel smeared with cream cheese and topped with strawberry preserves.
Where did that combination come from? Bill Baumer came from Brooklyn years and years ago to work for The Daily Sun. He was a character.
And he introduced all us Southerners to bagels, a virtual unknown at that time in our parts.
His mother sent him a big box of bagels and he shared. Much later, he made a trip home to New York and came back with more bagels. The cream cheese we had heard about. The strawberry preserves were his innovation.
So, once in a while, in his honor, I buy a bunch of bagels. Sometimes I toast. Sometimes not.
At the hotel where four of us ladies stayed near Times Square, bagels and cream cheese were served on the free breakfast. Free, but rationed. I got shooed away by the breakfast server when I attempted to take a second bagel.
In addition to bagels, New York also taught me the splendor and goodness of big, soft pretzels.
These aren’t the little crunchy sticks and twirls, like the ones served on airplanes.
These are big, soft, delectable creations that you can buy at a sidewalk stand on the road into Central Park. Dip them in mustard and enjoy a different treat.
If you can’t get to Central Park, you can go to Dollar Tree and if you get there on the right day, you may search the frozen food section and find big, soft pretzels, packaged with a little envelope of special salt.
You wet the pretzel under the faucet at your sink, sprinkle on the salt and zap that baby in the microwave for a short spin — 30 seconds or so — and there you have it. Not as good as a New York street pretzel, but a fairly close approximation.
Next in my dough purchases, and the very best of all, are kolaches.
Two of my offspring live in La Grange, the heart of kolache country because of the huge Czech population.
It’s been a COVID alienation, but if and when I go back there, I will come home with kolaches. If I go to church with the children, the social time after the service will feature kolaches.
I’m not talking about those little buns with sausage in the middle folks around here call kolaches. They have another Czech name, and I don’t know what it is.
But real kolaches are centered with a big blob of fruit, or sometimes cream cheese. And they’re delicious.
Buc-ee’s has a pretty good version. A doughnut place on the north loop in Texas City advertises them. But on the times I’ve tried to go there, they’ve been closed. They have twice, that I know of, changed their hours of operation.
So now, armed with a new set of times, I plan to try again.
I’m also checking for the opening of the new bakery downtown. I’m hoping they each have real kolaches. I can hardly wait.
Editor’s note: Our in-house experts at Coast Monthly say the sausage-filled pastries that people call kolaches, but aren’t, are klobasneks.
