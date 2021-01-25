If you believe in the old adage about all good things must come to an end, you and I may be seeing the last of the gecko.
We’ve enjoyed his green coolness and his Cockney accent for several years, but now I think he’s beginning to wear on us.
I guess he also must be wearing on his sponsors because though I’ve still seen lots of him on TV, I’ve also seen commercials featuring bagpipers advertising the same insurance company.
Odd that we’re having bagpipes. I love them. But many people don’t.
Commercials continue to puzzle and entertain. It’s a puzzlement that the folks who advertise using the dishwasher every night to save water don’t realize they’re probably paying much more for the dishwashing soap than they are for the water. People who write ads aren’t thoughtful.
One person who is thoughtful is the guy in Houston who makes mattresses. At least he says so. He tells us that he stays up all night worrying about our sleep. That’s a little crazy. Why doesn’t he try out one of his fine mattresses?
Another ad maker also is not so thoughtful.
We’ve had the Texas Hammer, the son of the Texas Hammer and now we also have the Texas Bulldog.
He illustrated his badness with a firmly leashed leaping angry, toothy dog. But it isn’t a bulldog at all. It looks more like a pit bull. That is a whole other canine.
We move from dogs to pigs. That’s quite a leap.
If you’ve seen the commercial featuring the pigs, they are flying through the air. You’ve learned the definition of obstructive sleep apnea. I guess you can call it OSA. I don’t know if the disease actually exists, but if it does, it apparently keeps people from seeing what’s going on in the world, such as pigs flying through the sky outside the windows. I don’t know what this commercial advertises. I don’t think I want to know. I’ll just continue to suffer from OSA.
Lately, I’ve seen many, many commercials, which feature animated people rather than real ones. Sort of glorified cartoons at best.
I don’t like them and the main reason I object is that they put actors and actresses, who walk an unemployment line most of the time, out of work.
Don’t give me pictures of people. Give me people.
Even if they’re folks saying, “I got my title back.” They need to think about how they lost that title in the first place.
Among the people hurting for money is the lady who’s wrapped around with belts. She’s “strapped for cash.” That’s tacky.
I like the guy who waits until after his wife gives up on a celebration by computer with her son. He casually picks up the cake, blows out the candle and helps himself to dessert. Good for him.
I also like the bear in the window who asks if he may root through the lady’s garbage.
Two commercials hurt my feelings. The one that says you never forget when they told you that you had cancer. That’s true.
The second says if you get a shot, you won’t get shingles. Not necessarily so.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.