When we all began our struggle with the virus, we noted the TV ads, usually obnoxious, were becoming sweet, gentle and overwhelmingly uplifting.
All this was duly noted by this TV ad critic, who had been plying the anti-commercial trade over many, many months.
And many of those wonderful creations of hopefulness and togetherness remain on the screens we spend so much time watching.
But a sign of the times is beginning to rise. As the governor gives us permission to stretch our wings a bit, so the powers that be seem to go back to their old, tawdry ways.
Not the same. Will never be the same.
But notable.
I have huddled safely away from almost everything and everybody. And I have faithfully reminded the younger members of my tribe, which is everybody, that if they go out and break the rules and come home with the virus, they will give it to me.
And that will probably be the end of grandma.
All you grandmas and grandpas — who have bulletproof grandchildren who won’t wear the masks or keep their distances — have to tell them that they must keep well to keep their grandparents well.
Maybe that will make the crowds at the beach and the marchers in the streets a little more careful.
Anyway, with the easing of restrictions have come the good old obnoxious TV ads for us to mull and critique.
For instance, we still have and have always had for much too long the ad that says, “We buy ugly houses.”
I find that personally insulting. I, for instance, would never sell my beloved home to anyone who called it ugly. What are they thinking?
There’s a new one about houses that is quite startling, I think. It shows a sink shooting water all over the house, with a woman sitting there smiling and getting soaking wet.
Others are watching as the dryer shoots clothing out the door and all over the room. Everything in that house is just falling apart.
The ad is for some company that provides a fund, I think, for taking care of all those things that are breaking. It is pretty scary.
Speaking of piles of clothing, there’s another, whose ownership I do not know, that makes huge words and pictures out of piles of clothes. That one is kind of cute.
Another oldie, not goodie, has been continued and added to. The guy is talking to Jake from State Farm at 3 in the morning and his suspicious wife wants to know what Jake is wearing.
That’s pretty dumb, but now another State Farm worker, also in khakis, asks if everybody always asks what he is wearing.
One new one I like is the gecko who gets tickled trying to deliver his speech about Geico and can’t go on.
Best of the new is probably the vision of loveliness when all the lights come on in Las Vegas, one by one. I sat and wondered how they did that.
