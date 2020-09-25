Turning away from COVID, crowds and congestion, it’s time to celebrate the wonderful people of Galveston. Many businesses are suffering from the economic downturn, as are individuals who have been furloughed from their jobs.
We’re all missing the birthday parties, graduations, family gatherings, festivals, holiday celebrations and other functions.
The Ronald McDonald House of Galveston had planned a Red Shoe Shindig in May to honor our donors and raise funds for our operating budget. The annual gala is one of those always fun events that has been canceled, and it’s also the primary fundraiser for the House.
In 2019, we served up 5,012 nights of respite for families with sick children, thanks to our generous supporters and volunteers. This year, the expenses continue while revenue from families is down.
Although we haven’t been able to accept new patients and families since early March, the very loyal staff has stayed the course and adopted new cleaning and social distancing protocols with the remaining families.
We will be facing new challenges with the gradual, staged reopening (hopefully soon) and with the expansion of Galveston Shriners Hospital for Children as the Houston Shriners Hospital is consolidated with Galveston.
We would like to thank the many sponsors who had already given their donations for the Red Shoe Shindig and who have let us know, when given the option of returning their checks, they wanted to contribute those to the ongoing expenses of the House.
And we’d like to thank those organizations and individuals who have stepped up and contributed to make up for the loss of our annual fundraiser. This is what kindness is all about. See the listing of all those caring people in the advertisement in this edition of The Daily News.
While we won’t have the fun party, we’re happy you all are staying safe, and we virtually celebrate you. And we invite others to join in this virtual celebration by making your donations to help offset the financial demands of this crisis, to continue providing a safe haven for children and families facing severe illness, to continue to build the “House that Love Built” and to celebrate those that have dedicated their lives to the needs of sick children and their families.
One of the best ways of coping with prolonged seclusion is in helping others. Your donation will raise your spirits, as well as those of the children and their families. Thanks to all who contribute.
