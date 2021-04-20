On this day, 185 years ago, the Battle of San Jacinto was fought and led by Gen. Sam Houston.
Houston was a colorful and interesting character. An eccentric dresser standing 6-foot-2-inches, he often wore buckskin leggings, moccasins, sashes, long hair in Indian fashion and his head wrapped in a Cherokee turban. He was a congressman from Tennessee, governor of Tennessee, ambassador from the Cherokee Nation, twice president of the Republic of Texas, U.S. senator from Texas and governor of Texas. He lived with the Cherokees twice, first as a teenager and later in life after he was governor of Tennessee. While most of us don’t think of Sam Houston or the battle of San Jacinto with having ties to Galveston, actually there are several. In fact, at the time of the battle, the capital of Texas was on Galveston Island.
While Gen. Houston was leading an estimated 800 Texans in battle to defeat Santa Anna at San Jacinto, the weak provisional government of Texas led by President David Burnett was in retreat. It fled from Harrisburg to Morgan’s Point and then took a vessel to Galveston Island. Burnett wasn’t happy with Houston’s delay strategy to confront the far superior Mexican army. He and his cabinet retreated and settled in Galveston at the time of the battle. Houston and Burnett were lifelong enemies. Burnett is buried at Lakeview Cemetery in Galveston.
When Houston returned from Washington D.C., in December 1845, he arrived in Galveston. Because of bad weather, Houston and his third wife, Margaret (26 years younger than him), spent a month on Galveston Island. In his book “Sword of San Jacinto,” the author Marshall DeBruhl speculates that this reunion on the island had produced more than just pleasant memories. Margaret was pregnant with their second child, Nancy.
Sam and Margaret had numerous houses, but they kept only one continuously: Cedar Point, on north Galveston Bay near present day Baytown, from 1840 to 1863. He sold timber from his Cedar Point plantation to businesses on Galveston Island.
Sam Houston refused to swear an oath of loyalty to the Confederacy and resigned as governor in March 1861. He was in Galveston on April 21, 1861, at the original Tremont House, located at the southeast corner of 23rd and Postoffice streets. Some had threatened to kill him if he spoke. He stood on the north gallery, where he made his last public address. In that speech he warned the raging crowds, and the rest of the state, of the dangers of seceding from the Union and the dire consequences of such. He stated “You may, after the sacrifice of countless millions of treasure and hundreds of thousands of lives, as a bare possibility, win Southern independence, but I doubt it.”
Sam Houston’s statue stands in many places, the most notable being in the National Statutory Hall in the nation’s Capitol.
Sam Houston, hero of San Jacinto, remains a revered statesman in the hearts of Galvestonians and Texans.
