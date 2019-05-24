Once again, we’re on the verge of embarking upon a path that will result in massive deaths and destructions at great costs for false reasons.
Recent history has demonstrated how easily, due to lack of involvement by our citizens, members of congress and pressures from lobbyists, we engaged in a false and disastrous war that caused the loss of hundreds of innocent lives, destroyed countries and cost us trillions of dollars, while undermining our fundamental values for decades to come.
The same forces who benefited from the last war are at work again. Middle East power centers, the military-industrial complex and their powerful lobbyists see new opportunities to consolidate power, amass hundreds of billions of new wealth and create more chaos.
After the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action nuclear agreement between Iran and the U.S., China, Russia, United Kingdom, France and Germany, a climate of relative peace and harmony was created with opportunities to address and negotiate the long outstanding issues between Iran and the U.S.
Iran agreed to curb its nuclear enrichment program, to be verified by on-sight teams of International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors. The agency has continuously verified Iran’s compliance with the agreement.
The Trump administration, surrounded by special interest groups, unilaterally pulled out of the agreement and imposed ever increasing crippling sanctions against Iran, making a colossal miscalculation that Iran would capitulate and forfeit its sovereignty.
Anyone familiar with Iran’s history would have known that is a pipe dream. The Iranian people will unite and stand up to bullies who wish to deprive them of their fundamental right to make decisions based on their values. They will oppose aggression, oppression and killing of innocent people, at least in their own region.
Crippling sanctions are, in fact, war. When a country is blocked from free trade with the rest of the world, citizens face massive inflation, loss of jobs and the ability to feed their families. The Trump administration declared war on the people of Iran when he unilaterally violated an international agreement by pulling out of the joint plan and by placing devastating sanctions on Iran.
Iran declared that despite this gross violation, which gives Iran every right to cancel the agreement, Iran in good faith would continue to honor its agreement and work with the international community including the other signatories of the agreement.
When additional sanctions were imposed to reduce oil exports to zero, which would literally suffocate the Iranian economy, then Iran declared that within 60 days it would resume uranium enrichment unless the international community would ensure Iran’s ability to sell 1.5 million barrels of oil a day.
Like any country in the world, after the start of an economic war and threats of military intervention, Iran reserves the right to take all necessary steps to prepare to defend itself. Such logical preparations should not be falsely used as a pretext for escalating hostilities.
There’s absolutely no credible reason to start another false war. The United States should join the international community by honoring its agreement and participate in peaceful negotiations free from empty threats and bullying tactics.
