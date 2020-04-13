In response to Keri Heath's article ("Gov. Abbott's order raises questions about fishing piers," The Daily News, April 2): My wife, Kelli, and I were used in an oversimplified and somewhat dull story about conflict between policy decisions and local business, namely Galveston Fishing Pier. Sounds important right? But the truth is, at least as far as we're concerned, is that there is no story.
I was emphatic in my interview that under the circumstances we felt it was the right decision to close the pier. And we fully support our local leaders (I had to have said this three times knowing how these things can go). We think it's important to keep inter-county traffic down until we see where this virus is headed. We agree.
Here's a summary of the article, which goes something like this: Heroes make policy. Poor pier owner tries to stay open but is forced to close not understanding the gravity of the situation. But look — charter owner over here gets it.
Context matters.
We live in this town and care about everyone in it. It matters to us that folks don't see us as I feel this article portrays as possible simply, callous and/or selfish. No, the article doesn't say that explicitly, but you can bet that some folks will draw these inferences. We are real people with appreciated lives here and this matters.
Dig a little deeper. Use more words. Whatever it takes to write print-worthy articles that don't misrepresent the nature of an interview like this one surely does. I hope the reporter can at least verify the nature of our conversation as I've said above. I intuitively knew not to give this interview. In fact, I asked the reporter that she at least not mess up the grammar with my quotes.
