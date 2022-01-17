When I sold my house and moved to an apartment, I didn’t really miss the house that much. It had gotten too big.
What I did miss, and still do, is my pecan tree.
I can put it on a list of “Trees I Have Known” for an essay of sorts.
The pecan tree was fully grown and very big when I moved in years ago. Every other year, it produced a bumper crop of the most beautiful pecans you have ever seen. Long paper shells filled with enormous tasty halves.
Most of the trees, called paper shells, have been grafted to native stock, those Texas trees that produce smaller nuts with harder shells but very good flavor.
Most of the grafted trees I know about are named for Native American tribes. Choctaw and Cherokee, for instance.
But my beautiful tree, I was told, was a Mahan. Named for somebody, I guess.
Back in my Sherman days, my dad had a native tree, which didn’t produce much. We also had a black walnut tree, the nuts of which had a very hard shell and very little meat.
But if you managed to crack one, usually with a hammer, the meat was tasty and worth the trouble.
I’ve wondered if everybody’s pecan trees bear every other year. And if the same thing happens out between El Paso and New Mexico where there are miles and miles of pecan orchards.
Other places where I’ve admired miles of trees are the road to Dallas, through national forests of pine trees. I think they’re so beautiful.
I’ve always thought Dickinson is more beautiful than Texas City because of the pine trees.
And Hitchcock is more beautiful because of them, also, and also blessed with beautiful oaks. If you want to enjoy oak trees, go to the cemetery in Hitchcock.
Or go to city hall in Texas City, where Mayor Emmett F. Lowry had all those trees propped up after a hurricane, helping them to survive.
On my Texas City house lot, I also had a pretty magnolia tree. I always enjoyed the big white flowers and used them to decorate during holiday times.
During one trip to Colorado, I was lucky enough to be there when all the aspens were changing color. It was like someone had sprinkled all the mountains and hills with gold.
One super-duper forest you may have enjoyed if you traveled to California was Muir Woods. There are the tall, tall redwoods that have lived there through fire and flood and all kinds of hardships. I hope they have all managed to survive all the latest rash of fires.
Go a little further north you can see real forest magnificence.
Our columnists’ group, meeting in Oregon, was taken out to what our guides called the “old growth forest.” We walked through groves of fir trees that had never been touched by an axe or a saw. It was like walking on pile after pile of mattresses, building up the ground beneath our feet.
Here in the village, we had a big palm tree that died after the freeze and another that looks like it might not make it. A pity. Palm trees add a certain allure to their surroundings.
Pine or pecan. Mighty oak or magnolia. They all make us a little happier.
(0) comments
